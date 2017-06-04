Mykal “The Professor Fox” & Joshua “City” Brewer
By Joshua “City” Brewer (At Ringside)
Last night kicked off a night of professional boxing action featuring many of the rising prospects from the Washington, D.C. area. Rosecroft Raceway played host to an event headlined by Mykal “The Professor” Fox. Ring announcer Henry “Discombobulating” Jones was the master of ceremony.
In the main event, Fox looked very good as he put on a boxing clinic against the Daniel Sostre. Fox utilized his long reach and lateral movement to keep Sostre at bay and render his offensive game all, but useless. Here’s how RSR called the action.
Mykal “The Professor” Fox 14-0, 4 KO’s Vs Daniel Sostre, 13-13-1, 5 KO’s
Round 1: “Professor” Myke Fox started out the first round in calm and cool fashion using his jab and straights to stab the body from the outside. Fox utilized very good lateral movement leaving Sostre unable to throw very many shots due to no being able to set his feet. Fox was able to land several multi punch straights when Sostre retreated backwards with his hands towards his hips. Solid round for Fox. 10/9 Fox
Round 2: Fox utilized his reach in the second to keep Sostre at bay for the early part of the round. Fox’s length proved to be difficult for Sostre when he attempted to land shots. Fox continued to use his offense and movement to win the round. 10/9 Fox
Round 3: Fox was able to unload with several hard shots getting through Sostre’s guard as he covered up early in round three. Fox landed a solid three punch combo toward the end though Sostre was able to land at least one right hook. 10/9 Fox
Round 4: Sostre was able to land a right hook early in the fourth. Fox answered back peppering Sostre with a few shots as he stepped around him, showing his footwork was superior. Fox continued to utilize his footwork and land jabs to the body before ending the round with a solid straight. 10/9 Fox
Round 5: Fox utilized his jab to start the fourth before being caught with a nice right had from Sostre. From there, Fox pressed forward and backed Sostre to the ropes unloading with shots. Sostre showed more life in the round and finished with a solid right to Fox’s face. 10/9 Sostre
Round 6: To start the six, Fox backed Sostre to the ropes and unloaded with four to five unanswered left hooks as Sostre refused to throw during the onslaught. Fox continued to use his movement and landed several straights and jabs as he finished the round. 10/9 Fox
Round 7: Sostre landed a good right on Fox early in the seventh and fox fired back with a solid right straight of his own. As the round went on Fox was able to land a four punch combo to the body. Sostre again answered with a solid right. Fox still maintained control of the round. 10/9 Fox
Round 8: Round eight had to be stopped multiple times within the first seconds due to Sostre’s glove tape continually coming loose. Fox looked as fresh in the eighth as he did in the first and landed several unanswered punches to Sostre’s guard. Fox was able to catch Sostre with a looping left hook that dropped him as he tried to back out of an exchange. Sostre answered referee Brent Bovell’s count and fox was able to follow up with a combination as the round closed out.
The judges all saw it in Fox’s favor and ultimately, he won a wide unanimous decision over Sostre. Fox looked fresh after the fight and a move to 10 rounders doesn’t seem as though it will be an issue at all. He’ll look to continue to progress and should see a steady rise in competition for the remainder of 2017.
Tyrek “I.G.B.” Irby, 3-0, 1 KO Vs Brandon “Bam” Sanudo, 5-5, 2 KO’s
Round 1: Irby started out poised in his fight with Sanudo as the two filled each other out. Sanudo was able to land a good left hook that Irby followed with a solid right hand. Irby then pressed with the jab, landed a three punch combination. He followed with a combination of uppercuts to the body. Neither fighter landed anything very significant though Irby was the aggressor and landed more. 10/9 Irby
Round 2: Irby continued to press in the second and landed a hard right straight followed by a body shot that got Sanudo on the move. Midway through Irby was able to land another hard left hook to the body. Irby finished the round landing a combination to the body as Sanudo saw a drop in punch output. 10/9 Irby
Round 3: Irby started the third in similar fashion to the second as he pressed forward peppering Sanudo with shots.Sanudo was reluctant to throw and spent the majority of the first half of the round on the back foot. Irby landed a hard left straight that sent Sanudo against the ropes. Sanudo was able to answer with a shot but found himself being pushed to another corner shortly thereafter. 10/9 Irby
Round 4: Irby started out the fourth and final round moving forward landing many shots on Sanudo who tried to answer at times but still spent much of his time in retreat. Irby again trapped him against the ropes and started to unload with shots to the head and body. Sanudo started to move less as he looked visibly tired. Irby continued to land more heavy shots as referee Kenny Chevalier stepped in closely to look at Sanudo. Sanudo showed some life towards the end but didn’t land anything significant. 10/9 Irby
Round 5: Perez started the fifth in retreat forcing Irby to look to cut the ring off in order to land a shot. Irby was able to land several single shots as well as double punch combinations to the body as Sanudo seemed to neglect whatever offensive gameplan he had. 10/9 Irby
Round 6: Irby landed more combinations to start the sixth and final round. Sanudo offered little resistance at this point as he seemed more and more reluctant to exchange with Irby. Sanudo again spent several moments trapped against the ropes taking punishment to the body. Irby was able to close out on top. 10/9 Irby
Irby won a unanimous decision on the judges cards. Irby fought a more reserved fight as he seemingly looks to establish his fighting style as he moves forward in the pro ranks. When his offense is flowing he can be a very explosive fighter.
Greg “Sharpshooter” Outlaw, JR., 3-0, 1 KO Vs Mario Perez, 1-2
Round 1: Outlaw started round one looking very sharp. Outlaw was able to land a solid left hook on Perez. Another solid left hook from Outlaw visibly rocked Perez and the combination to follow saw Perez hit the floor, but it was ruled a slip by the referee. Outlaw finished the round with a few solid shots landed. 10/9 Outlaw
Round 2: Similar start to round two for Outlaw. He was able to land a good hook to the body. Perez tried to land a heavy hook us his own but missed wildly. Outlaw was able to press forward from a distance and trapped Perez in a corner and landed a sharp combination that hurt and dropped Perez. Perez was able to answer the count but was on the back foot as he tried to gather himself. Outlaw continue to press forward in technical fashion to finish the round. 10/8 Outlaw
Round 3: Perez spent the early part of the third backing up throwing limited shots. He was then hit with a body shot that forced him to a knee. Outlaw again landed a left hook that stunned Perez and sent him to the ropes. Perez remained on the move for the remainder of the round as Outlaw tried to cut him off for the finish, unsuccessfully. 10/8 Outlaw
Round 4: Outlaw landed several shots on Perez before hurting and dropping him again with a body shot early in the fourth. Perez was able to answer the count and was once again sent to the canvas before the fight was ultimately called off by the referee giving outlaw his third win, this one via technical knockout.
Outlaw looked very poised through this win. A 2017 graduate of Bowie State University, Outlaw dedicated this fight in memory of slain classmate Richard Collins who was a victim of a senseless act of racial violence recently in Maryland.
“Slick” Justin Hurd, 3-0, 2 KO’s Vs Alberto Delgado, 0-2-1
Round 1: Hurd started out the round establishing his jab from range to both the head and body before landing an overhand right. Delgado tried to answer with a hook but it was partially blocked. Hurd landed a combination of left and right hooks to the body as Delgado laid on the ropes. Hurd got his attention with a hard straight right to the head and then a left hook to the body. Hurd was visibly the stronger fighter. Delgado tried to answer back but was unable to land anything of note. 10/9 Hurd
Round 2: The second started with Hurd landing a good straight right that buckled Delgado. Delgado unwisely chose to lay against the ropes at times which only made Hurd press forward with move punches. Delgado was able to answer with a combination to the head on Hurd but it didn’t rattle him. Towards the end of the round Hurd started to unload with hard combinations that left Delgado looking very uncomfortable. 10/9 Hurd
Round 3: Hurd Started out round three moving forward and again peppering Delgado with tight shots. Delgado’s face started to look visibly damaged from the punishment. Though he continued to try, Delgado was clearly outmatched and referee Kenny Chevalier stepped in to stop the contest saving Delgado from further punishment.
Hurd looked excellent in this fight and truly showed that he has an excellent combination of athleticism and skill. His ceiling is without a doubt very high.
Malik “Lil Leak” Loften, 1-0, 1 KO Vs Jemour Edwards, 0-2
Round 1: Edwards started out fast and aggressive landing a few solid shots on Loften, who making his pro debut. Loften answered an Edwards overhand right with one of his own prior to Edwards being warned by referee Brent Bovell for charging in with his head. Towards the end of the round Loften was able to get the better of Edwards landing several combinations that backed him up and essentially tamed his aggression for the time being. 10/9 Loften
Round 2: Loften used his jab to continually find Edwards early on in round two and landed a good right hook to get his attention. Loften’s right hand remained a factor through the midway point of the round and edwards pace and agression visibly started to slow more and he was on the backfoot. An accidental low blow from Loften halted the fight for a few seconds and he was warned. When the action resumed, Loften started to land more combinations to the body and visibly started to hurt Edwards. He laid on a barrage of punches to finish the round. 10/9 Loften
Round 3: Edwards seemed to be moving better started the third and landed a few shots though he was still taking body shots that would ultimately continue to slow him down. A solid combination from Loften, finishing with a right uppercut, once again caught Edwards attention midway through. Loften was able to land another combination of hooks shortly thereafter, once again putting Edwards on the move. Loften’s body shots have had Edward’s gasping for air. 10/9 Loften
Round 4: Edwards landed a good hook to start the fourth but Loften followed with a combination to the body as well as the head a few seconds later. The aggressor at this point, Loften continued to move forward throwing hooks to the head and body, hurting Edwards more as the round went on. Loften landed several unanswered shots that backed Edwards to the ropes once again and referee Brent Bovell was forced to step in and call a halt to the action at 2:31 of the fourth giving Loften his debut technical knockout victory.
Loften looked good in this debut fight and Edwards was a game fighter that allowed for several different looks.
Jordan “Da Kidd” Peters, 2-0-1, 1 KO Vs Bryan Perez-Nevarez, 2-6-1, 1 KO
Round 1: Peters started out the first landing a hard left that got Perez-Nevarez’s attention. The two fighters then chose to exchange with each other in dramatic fashion with each looking to offer their hardest offering. Midway Peters landed another hard shot but left himself open shortly thereafter and was dropped with a hard right hand that put him on the canvas. He was able to answer the count and moved forward aggressively in an effort to prove he wasn’t shaken. The two finished the round landing hard shots. 10/8 Perez-Nevarez
Round 2: The second started off with Peters landing a vicious right straight hat dropped Perez-Nevarez. Perez-Nevarez answered the count with his own aggression as the two chose to fight fire with fire once again. Peters got the better of the exchanges as he backed Perez-Nevarez into a corner and unloaded. Perez-Nevarez was visibly hurt and Peters sent him down again with a combination that forced him to take a knee. Perez-Nevarez again answered the count throwing shots immediately upon the action resuming. He found himself taking more punishment as the round waned. 10/7 Peters
Round 3: Perez-Nevarez didn’t answer the bell third round resulting in retirement (RTD) and Peters being awarded victory.
It was an explosive start to the night of action for Peters and he didn’t disappoint.
I was able to speak with Marcus Bates who was scheduled to fight on the card. “My opponent pulled out the fight,” stated Bates, “I was looking to fight, but didn’t have an opponent.” Bates will likely be looking to get onto another card as soon as possible because it’s critical that a young fighter remain active as he looks to establish himself early in his career. Luther “Lights Out” Smith was also scheduled to fight, but his match was scratched as well.
The atmosphere was very live throughout the night for this boxing event and each fighter gave valiant efforts. Rosecroft Raceway will continue to be home to many of the area’s rising prospect’s as they continue their quest to boxing stardom. Be sure to check in next time as Ringside Report will continue to bring you all of the action from the around the Washington, D.C., beltway.
