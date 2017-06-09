Exclusive Interview by Anthony “Zute” George
Tony “Lighting” Luis is a professional boxer who competes in the lightweight division. His professional record is 23-3, 8 KO’s. Two of his losses, to Ivan Redkach and Derry Matthews, were highly controversial. Poor judging is not the only commonality of those fights have in common. Tony fought those fights under less than ideal management conditions. When a fighter is not handled properly, he cannot get consistent fights, or a full training camp before a big fight; as was the case with the Matthews fight, Tony took that fight on less than a weeks’ notice.
All that has changed for Tony. After signing with Liveco Boxing Promotions, Tony not only has the benefit of fighting consistently, he has been able to fight in front of his hometown fans, at the Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario. Tony’s first fight in Cornwall against the rugged Noe Nunez was a huge success. Tony showcased boxing skills that are exceptional, and he is only getting better. For an encore, Tony takes on a fellow Canadian, the undefeated Cam O’Connell 15-0-1, 10 KO’s. The vacant WBA-NABA Lightweight Title is at stake. Ringside Report caught up with Tony Luis as he prepares for his next big fight.
AG: Your first fight in Cornwall must have been a huge success, as you are returning rather quickly.
Yes, I am happy for the quick turnaround to make up for months of inactivity in the past. I didn’t take too much punishment in my last fight so it wasn’t hard to get back in the gym so soon
AG: I have often heard fighters speak of extra stress when fighting in their hometown, while you showed no ill effects in the ring, was there added pressure? If so how did you process/handle it?
No added pressure. I was ready. At this point, I have the experience to handle all that and do what I have to do. I’ve fought in arenas where everyone is booing me in the beginning, and I dealt with that. I am a professional.
AG: This time around you are facing a younger, undefeated fighter, give us an overview of your opponent.
The age isn’t a huge factor. We’re only a year part. He’s a strong, aggressive fighter. He has the bravado of someone who hasn’t tasted defeat yet. I beat him at the Nationals 10 years ago just before we went pro. He’s out for revenge. I am out to prove not much has changed.
AG: He is also from Canada; do you anticipate competition for crowd noise?
I don’t think the crowd will be divided. He’s still in my hometown, my turf
AG: What does a victory over Cam O’ Connell do for you?
A win will be another undefeated fighter to add to the list I’ve beaten. And another belt to collect, which will propel me back into the world ratings once again to make me a serious player in the division
AG: The Lightweight division is loaded with talent, but it also appears like the fighters of the division have become very skilled in avoiding you, can you speak of some specific circumstances of being avoided?
Part of the reason it’s been easy for other lightweights to avoid me recently is I got removed from the ratings after leaving my former promoter. One fighter in particular, Felix Verdejo, Top Rank has turned us down numerous times over the past year. They have said they will not match Felix against me unless they absolutely have to. They saw the Dargan fight and they know the risk. That’s why it was so important to get a belt for this fight.
AG: You have to overcome long layoffs, what are some advantages to fighting again so quickly? Are there any disadvantages?
No disadvantages. No injuries were sustained from the last fight. No reason to delay this opportunity. I’ve had enough downtime in the past year
AG: Without giving away your game plan, how is preparing for Cam O’Connell different than preparing for Noe Nunez?
He’s a different fighter. Not as tall or rangy, more compact. A little quicker. I don’t know if he hits as hard or better defensively then Nunez until I get in there.
AG: Your victory over Nunez was emotional and spectacular, at the same time, do you feel is raised your stock on the most avoided list?
If I was being ducked before the last fight, I don’t see how my last performance “unducks” me (laughs). But credit to Cam for having the guts to challenge me and making this all-Canadian fight possible. He’s undefeated. Wants to step up and test himself. And I will put him to the test.
AG: You have had to overcome a lot as a fighter. What advice do you have for the young pugilists out there, in particular on the business side of the sport?
Surround yourself with positive people, who have your best interests at heart. People who will protect you from the sharks and won’t just ride the train to exploit off you. Don’t let promoters woo you with the tv and lights. Big deal. Tv doesn’t feed your family. Purses do. We are prizefighters. When you take a big fight on tv and WIN, the whole point is for it to lead to bigger more profitable opportunities. If your promotional/management team is not doing that for you then it becomes a one-sided relationship. One party is doing their job. The other party isn’t.
AG: How can the fans access the fight on June 17th? What should we expect on that evening?
There will likely be another livestream for a small fee. Once I know full details I will be sharing on my social media pages. The fans live and tuning in can expect what they always see from me. There will be action, it will be fast and explosive and nonstop. The fans will get their money’s worth.
AG: Do you care to offer a prediction?
That belt (WBA-NABA lightweight title) is staying home.
