Shobox: The New Generation brought fans another edition of its oftly exciting boxing show last night live from the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.
The main event featured a very explosive two round fight. Here’s how we called the action.
Regis Prograis, 19-0, 16 KO’s Vs Joel Diaz, JR., 23-0, 19 KO’s
Round 1: Diaz, JR., started out quickly. Diaz landed a few good shots on the end of a combination. Diaz landed a lot of unanswered shots within the first minute. Hard straight right landed by Diaz near the minute thirty mark. Prograis was able to land a few nice shots of his own thereafter. Prograis looked to be stronger when his shots landed but spent a good deal of time with his hands very low. Both fighters looked to have facial damage at the end of the round. 10/9 Prograis
Round 2: Prograis landed a quick, hard left that dropped Diaz, JR., to start the second. Diaz answered the count and immediately started to try and counter the knockdown with offense of his own. Prograis hurt Diaz, JR., again with a left near the ropes and shortly thereafter dropped him with a clean, hard left. Diaz, JR., answered the count and was again dropped with a clean left and looked very shaky. Diaz, JR., was again hurt at the 30 second mark and chose to hold in order to survive. Right after 10 second notice for the end of the round, Prograis landed another hard, short left and the referee immediately stopped the fight after Diaz, JR., stood up on wobbly legs.
The official time of the stoppage was 2:55 of the second round. Prograis looks ready for the next level of competition but will definitely need to work on keep his hands up moving forward. Prograis called out Terence Crawford and Adrien Broner after the fight. These would be good matchups from a viewing perspective, though I think that Crawford would unquestionably get the win.
Steve Rolls 16-0, 9 KO’s Vs Demond Nicholson, 17-2-1, 16 KO’s
Round 1: Both fighters started off trying to establish the jab as they felt each other out. Both fighters looked very tense halfway through the round. Rolls dropped Nicholson with a left to the temple towards the end of round one. 10/8 Rolls
Round 2: Rolls started round two aggressively for the first few seconds before settling down. Rolls looked to be the stronger fighter when in the clinches. Rolls threw more but nothing significant was landed by either fighter. 10/9 Rolls
Round 3: Nicholson landed a short left hook to start round three. Nicholson caught Rolls with a hard right stunned him close to the minute mark. Rolls visibly looked hurt as Nicholson tried to follow up. Rolls regathered himself as the two fighters traded exchanges towards the end of the round. Nicholson looked to be the faster of the two fighters. 10/9 Nicholson
Round 4: Nicholson hurt Rolls with a hard right near the minute and fifteen mark of the fourth. Rolls was visibly hurt and Nicholson stayed in close and kept him towards the ropes as he continued to land shots. Nicholson looked cease momentum in this round. 10/9 Nicholson
Round 5: Rolls caught Nicholson as he was backing up with his hands down. Nicholson returned the favor with a two punch combo shortly thereafter. Nicholson backed rolls up with a short left hook towards the end of the fifth that seemed to get the attention of Rolls. Close round that could essentially go either way. 10/9 Nicholson
Round 6: Rolls landed a couple of hard shots that seemingly got through Nicholson’s guard early in the sixth. Rolls landed an overhand right as Nicholson was in the corner. Nicholson landed good body shots as Rolls laid against the ropes. Nicholson landed a good right that Rolls was able to answer as well near the end of the round. Another close round. 10/9 Rolls
Round 7: Nicholson landed three unanswered shots that Rolls was able to follow up with a couple of his own shots, though partially blocked. Nicholson again stunned Rolls with a right and left combo late in the seventh though he wasn’t able to follow up much as Rolls stayed in close. 10/9 Nicholson
Round 8: Rolls started out aggressive to start the eighth and Nicholson answered with a flurry to the body. Nicholson was able to land a good right uppercut in close. Both fighters then started to work the body. Nicholson was able to land another solid right uppercut with body follow-up near the minute mark. Nicholson again landed another three punch combo. Nicholson landed another good body flurry that wasn’t answered. Both fighters finished the round exchanging in a close fight. 10/9 Nicholson
Unofficially, Ringside Report scored it a 76-75 in favor of Nicholson. This further proves that the best way to assure a win is to not leave it up to the judges.
Officially it was a split decision victory for Rolls with scores of 77-75 Nicholson, 77-74 Rolls, and 77-74 Rolls.
Jon Fernandez, 13-0, 11 KO’s Vs Juan Reyes, 14-1-3, 2 KO’s
Round 1: Reyes starts out aggressively looking to the body, pressing hard. Reyes was punching non-stop but the cleaner shots were from Fernandez. A cut opened up on Reyes midway through the first. Fernandez was extremely accurate with the overhand right and hurt Reyes with about 35 seconds left in the first. Blood started to pour from the left eye of Reyes. Fast paced round Cleary won by Fernandez. 10/9 Fernandez
Round 2: Reyes came forward in similar fashion to the previous round to start the 2nd. Fernandez hurt and wobbled Reyes with another set of hard rights in the second and all but showed that he was levels above from a power perspective as he showed no respect for the offense of Reyes. A hard right uppercut from Fernandez rocked Reyes again close to the minute mark. An extremely hard straight right dropped Reyes as he ducked at the 2:06 mark and the fight was stopped as Reyes was clearly incapacitated.
All in all, it was another good night of fights presented by Showtime. They have a knack for getting great fights featuring the brightest prospects. 2017 continues to thrive.
