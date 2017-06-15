By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
There are fighters about whom the casual boxing fan know little but they have made an enormous impact on the scene that that same casual fan is able to dip into and enjoy. One such legendary figure is Errol Christie who lost his battle last week against cancer at the tender age of only 54.
Fight fans throughout the world enjoy the speculation that comes with the perception of success. Who is the greatest fighter never to win a world title is an oft asked question? It leaves many fighters who have given their time and dedication to their sport cold, because only a few can achieve the heady heights but most are competing at a level where they display undoubted ability but are not always publicly treasured for the baubles and riches they gather; Christie was an exception.
Christie’s rewards for his time as a boxer include no fewer than 10 Amateur Boxing Association (ABA) titles in the UK and ending up in Guinness Book of World records as a result, a European under 19 championship, the right to wear the Kronk Gym shorts as given to him by Emanuel Steward and being Captain of the English amateur boxing team from 1980 to 1983.
Professionally, Christie was not to earn any titles; his progress to the British title fell at the final eliminator stage. It was to be an infamous fight, known for a brawl between Christie and his opponent in the street as much as the fight in the ring. In the other corner, Mark Kaylor, was the white guy from West Ham, London who became a bit of a poster boy for the Far Right. Both fighters had a lot to lose and the racist overtones of the fight were unfortunate; the tension was high as they both needed a win. For Christie, a loss would simply mean for many, that he would have been more hype than substance.
The fight, on the night, stayed in the ring and the crowd behaved but they were far from disappointed at the spectacle. Both Christie and Kaylor hit the canvas and in the 8th round Kaylor stopped Christie. The crowd saw a substantial scrap and the media reported a fight that more than made the hype seem understated. The fact that the BBC showed the whole of their fight and just the tail end of the top of the bill European title featherweight fight tells its own tale.
It endeared Christie to the public. From Coventry, Christie’s association with his home town was always solid. Christie hailed from a part of England where they bred real fighters, including the legend that was a world middleweight champion, Randolph Turpin. The comparisons between both were made regularly, and perhaps added to the expectations felt by Christie as he transferred into the pro ranks.
Becoming a pro in 1982, his 11-year career professionally started in a hurry. He stopped 12 of his first 13 opponents inside the distance. It was clear that we might have a very special pugilist on our hands; and we did.
All was going well until he met Jose Seys who stopped Christie in his tracks – in just 47 seconds. It was 1984 and doubts began to grow. Christie though, was undaunted as he then went on to win his next 7 fights leading to that British title eliminator showdown with Mark Kaylor.
The demonstration of skill that Christie had given, even in defeat made him even more of a hero. Christie then went on to win his next 4 fights – including an incredible 10 round win against a former world title challenger, Sean Mannion – and then being lined up for the British and Commonwealth champion Tony Sibson. Once again, the wheels were to come off Christie’s cart as he took on Charles Boston from the USA. Christie was knocked down four times before it was stopped in the 8th round.
The rest of his professional boxing career was played out in fourteen fights but only eight wins. Christie was out of the ring for two years before his final fight which was against a guy who lost his previous six and would then lose the next three after him so it was not a career that was going many places by that point; but it was a career that had visited many.
The tributes from known boxing legends including and not limited to Frank Bruno, Chris Eubank, SR., Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan show the respect and reach of his career.
After he left the professional ranks he went on to train white collar boxers including one who got into a real fight with George Clooney in 2005. At the premiere of Good Night and Good Luck it was reported that his tutee hit George. When told of this incident, Christie is alleged to have asked if film distributor, Simon Franks, had used his left hook!
Christie was not to be lauded in Las Vegas or even to be applauded in Madison Square Garden with belts and baubles but he is to be and has been celebrated. Errol Christie was probably the best amateur boxer that England has produced and certainly was a dignified member of the pugilistic fraternity. A gentleman who was part of a brutal game he respected and it respected him by return. His loss is mourned because boxers and the true followers understand his place amongst those who practice what we love to preach – a sweet science that has lost one of its own.
RIP Errol Christie.