By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
If you ignore the announcement that the circus is coming to town with star attractions, Mr McGregor and Mr Mayweather, JR., then this boxing weekend should be focused on a true and real boxing feast. Whilst the MMA/boxing crossover has gathered pace and interest in the UK as much as anywhere else, Ward/Kovalev II has really taken off, partly because we seem to think we know Andre Ward, 31-0, 15 KO’s, quite well.
Two of our great fighters in Carl Froch, 33-2, 24 KO’s, and Paul Smith, 38-6, 22 KO’s, have shared a ring with him and both could give lessons to Sergey Kovalev, 30-1-1, 26 KO’s, over how to “win back his belts” as Krusher has been calling in the last few weeks.
Froch was first to face Ward as part of the super six series that pitted the world’s best up against, the rest of the world’s best to find the supreme pugilist at super middleweight. Surprise, surprise – It was Ward. Surprise, surprise, the boxing authorities worked together!
There are few fighters who beat Froch – 2 – and Ward’s example was certainly not followed by opponents after he had beaten the Cobra. Froch has spoken at some length, this week, of what happened in that fight. Quite a few felt he was outboxed and out performed in the ring and as you would expect that kind of criticism stings and Froch is not having any of it. He points out that, on one judge’s card he was only beaten by a couple of points. Froch argues that he had the beating of Ward but there was one element that was missing from his game plan – he couldn’t find Ward for long enough to hit him.
Ward’s athleticism, his ring generalship and the way in which he conducted himself once the bell had gone was indicative of a guy whose amateur and professional pedigree is assured. Froch may smart at the idea of anyone out thinking him but the fact was that Ward was able to combine a very quick thinking brain with an attack that was long before it came in short and stopped you hitting him. Then it went out before avoiding your attack and coming back in to put you under pressure and to make his life easier. He mixed it and worked it so that he didn’t miss but was smart enough to upset your game plan.
Paul Smith’s experience was in a different context as it was not part of any worldwide tournament. He took on Ward after he had lost twice to Arthur Abraham. There was no title on the line and it seemed like a swan song or massive payday for Smith. They agreed a weight limit for the fight but Smith was unable to make it thus apparently forfeited some of his purse.
Smith was unable to go the distance with Ward and was stopped in the 9th round and again the allegation as that he was simply outclassed. Smith has little to argue about that and was aware early on he was in with a fighter who was a class above him. It was certainly much more of a one sided contest than when Froch faced him but again Smith found it difficult to land on the target.
The one question that is on most people’s lips is how can Kovalev win? According to Smith it will not be by out boxing him. He thinks that Kovalev needs to connect and the old adage that you cannot put muscles on a chin is a clear indication of just how that ought to be achieved.
Believing that everyone has a puncher’s chance against Ward is one thing, finding that chin is another though Ward has been down before – just not very often.
It makes the boasts from either camp that they will be the guy who puts their opponent down an intriguing one because the tale of the tape in the UK is that Kovalev may have one chance at this and it shall be to hit Ward hard, early on. The longer the fight continues the more people think it is Ward’s to win.
Ironically whilst Ward is in a light heavyweight world title scrap, Paul Smith is taking on Tyron Zeuge, 20-0-1, 11 KO’s, for the WBA super middleweight title. After the Ward defeat, Smith found himself contemplating retirement and many called for that. His desire, overwhelmingly, to capture a world title as the eldest of the Smith boys led to him taking this fight. Who wouldn’t?
It has caused a little bit of a stink as Smith has not boxed much since the Ward defeat. He has taken three “keep busy” fights over 6 rounds that have been on undercards his brothers have been on. If that is the way that you get into the WBA top 10 rankings there may be a few guys out there who would fancy applying…
Of course, Smith’s pedigree and his previous contests have been factored into this offer rather than just the last few scraps he has won but it still leaves a few guys scratching their heads. Added to that general dissatisfaction, is the vow that was made by the WBA to unite their two titles and we may now end up with George Groves with the super belt and Paul Smith with the ordinary one. They have fought each other before when Groves won the British and Commonwealth titles. There are many who think that fight might happen but if Groves gets his DeGale rematch it certainly will not. Then what will the WBA do – strip one of them?
Of course, first of all, Smith has to deal with Zeuge… And then Ward should deal with Kovalev…
Win an autographed copy of Mike Tyson’s autobiography “UNDISPUTED TRUTH” by clicking HERE and subscribing to be entered to win this great prize along with any future ones!Contact the Feature Writers