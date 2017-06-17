I’m no matchmaker, but I definitely know what fights I would like to see (don’t we all?). I also have an inkling of when a certain matchup could produce fireworks. A fight that’s currently in the upper echelon of my fight list is “Showtime” Shawn Porter, 27-2-1, 17 KO’s Vs Danny “Swift” Garcia, 33-1, 19 KO’s. The stars essentially seem to be aligned and all that’s needed is pen to paper.
For one, they’re both under Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) promotion. This means that they don’t have to worry about working with any outside promoters (though PBC should when it comes to the multitude of other matchups that could be made across promotional platforms).
Secondly, both fighters compete at the same weight (147) and are coming off tough fights. For Porter, his most recent battle was against Andre Berto and though he really controlled the majority of the fight unquestionably, it did produce many head butts and was largely fought in the trenches. Garcia is coming off of a less than stellar loss to Keith “One Time” Thurman in a fight where he fought in spots, but really didn’t put a display fitting of a multi-year reigning champion.
Naturally, I would think, both fighters are likely looking to see what their next move is (This is surely the case with Porter). Porter is itching to get his rematch with Thurman, but Thurman is out until late in the year (or longer) as he recovers from surgery. If Garcia too wants a rematch with Thurman then he is in the same boat as Porter. They both would have to wait for an undetermined amount of time until Thurman is fully recovered. On top of that, newly crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, JR. wants to unify with Thurman. This means that there is a potential for a log jam at welterweight.
I’m for the best fighting the best and the scenario I would like to see most is Thurman Vs Spence, JR. with the winner taking on whoever is victorious in the Garcia Vs Porter matchup. This scenario makes the most sense in that Thurman Vs Spence, JR. will crown the best welterweight in the world. With all of the sanctioning bodies and belts out there it is rather refreshing when we get a solidified kingpin at a weight, just like the old days.
Given Porter’s passion and drive, I’m of the impression that should the Garcia fight be offered to him then he would likely accept. I suspect it would generate ratings in the neighborhood of each fighter’s previous matchup with Thurman. I would hope that Garcia would be willing to accept as well in order to prove that he’s still got what it takes to grab the reigns of the division.
I’ve been thinking about this fight and don’t see any scenario in which it doesn’t produce excitement outside of an act from God. One thing I know for sure is that Porter will force Garcia to fight in every round. Given that Garcia is more comfortable standing and countering and Porter likes to lead the charge on offense, something has to give. Spontaneous combustion in the boxing ring (a bit out there, eh?). I’ll leave my prediction for when the fight is made.
Boxing has made a remarkable turnaround since late 2016 and has been on the upswing with excitingly entertaining fights. Let’s no longer leave the fans guessing as to whether the best matchups will be made and set the charge for the future as we enter a new golden age for boxing.
Think Nike and just do it!Contact the Feature Writers