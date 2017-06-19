Tony “Lightning” Luis put on a boxing clinic against undefeated Cam O’Connell Saturday night in Cornwall, Ontario. Luis won a unanimous decision, scorecards read 100-90 and 98-92 (Twice). With the victory, Tony captures the WBA-NABA Lightweight Title. Along with the belt, Tony should find himself now rated in the top five in the WBA lightweight division. Tony improves to 24-3, 8 KO’s, while Cam O’Connell falls to 15-1-1, 10 KO’s.
The fight started off as a battle of jabs, a battle that Tony was winning, beating Cam to the punch in the early stanza. Midway through round three Tony started to let his hands go a bit more and started scoring with flashy combinations. But the accurate Tony Luis jab was the story of the fight, busting up Cam’s nose and keeping the undefeated upstart off balance and out of rhythm all evening.
From round six on, Tony was sitting down more on his left hook and straight right. Cam’s only real offense came in the fashion of a head butt. As Tony was closing the distance, Cam was repeatedly landing headbutts, Tony complained about the illegal blows, but it was on deaf ears, as the referee did virtually nothing about Cam’s extra curricular activity. While visibly annoyed, Tony kept his composure and maintained his beautiful work off his jab. In round nine, and late in round ten, it appeared as if Tony would earn a stoppage victory, but if Cam was nothing else, he was tough as nails.
This fight marks the second successful Liveco Boxing Production in Tony Luis’ hometown. It is also a fight that holds significance in the lightweight division. Tony “Lightning” Luis is one of the best talents in boxing today, he can fight from distance and in close quarters, he is a solid combination puncher and possess a great chin. It is only a matter of time before Tony is world champion.
The current WBA lightweight champion is Jorge Linares, Tony called out Linares Saturday night and has told me personally on more than one occasion he desires to fight this talented champion. A Jorge Linares vs. Tony Luis showdown is a realistic fight in the near future, and would be a fantastic showcase of two highly-skilled pugilists. If Tony cannot land that fight, a showdown with any of the other top-rated lightweights would put him closer to his goal. The future looks promising for a proud division that has produced some of the greatest boxers of all time.
