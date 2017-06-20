While half the boxing world officially coroneted light heavyweight king Andre Ward last November the other half waited on baited breath for last weekend’s rematch with Sergey Kovalev in hopes the two gladiators would resolve the bad blood between them inside the hallowed square and taking the scoring process out of the hands of the officiating judges. Well, as we all know there was an unexpected stoppage sending shock waves through the boxing world as Ward reached through the abyss of “nay- sayers” aiming for greatness and TKO’d his nemesis in eight entertaining rounds raising his unblemished record to 32-0, 16 KO’s.
Unfortunately for Kovalev fans the defending champion upset the apple cart with the improbable thinking he couldn’t win by stoppage while many felt it was the only way the Russian could win after getting burned on an ugly decision in their first encounter. While the media and rabid fans have had time to digest the outcome of fight a huge portion of the boxing fraternity who didn’t anti up for pay per view bout will need to wait until this Saturday’s rebroadcast on HBO to witness both the artistry and wicked stoppage.
What viewers will see is a competitive fight unfold with see-saw rounds while an inner energy built momentum within the ropes transcending the moment in time. Sergey’s grasp on reclaiming his treasured belt collection was slipping away as round eight unfolded. Ward hurt his man with a booming right hand, got mean, and the “Son of God” as he goes by moniker turned into a rabid junk yard dog and went in for the kill ripping body shots that doubled over the challenger forcing the stoppage.
Breaking down the fight blow by blow is not as important as the fabric that wove the tale. So, let me play spin doctor and throw ten facts your way. Savor them as is or as intangibles, but the world now spins on Andre Ward for its light heavyweight axis.
First point of contention came as early as round two when Kovalev was hit low, but Andre Ward never received a warning, thereafter enabling him to feel free dropping occasional stray shots beyond the grey zone of belt line. The fascinating aspect to this turn of events is that many perceived Kovalev as the bully of the division yet he never retaliated.
Second point to ponder was the scorecards which were split at time of stoppage. Judge Steve Weisfeld awarded Ward only rounds 4 and 6 going into eighth round giving the challenger a three point lead. Both Dave Moretti and Glen Feldman had the champion up by one point.
Third thought to focus upon was Sergey’s failure to take a knee when he was obviously wobbled and fear of losing gravity was written in stone on his face. Kovalev was trying to bend in half hiding his mid-section and buy time while he cleared his head, but made a stationary target for the oncoming express of Ward’s fury. While treading very unfamiliar waters Kovalev’s trainer John David Jackson needed to be alert with presence of mind imploring his boxer to heed this advice. Taking a knee and losing a two point round is better than rolling the dice and gambling on a stoppage.
Fourth noteworthy aspect to the night’s events is there is no rematch clause this time around. Ward’s trainer the venerable Virgil Hunter was all for a trilogy in past months building up to the fight. He still insists his charge won the first fight on scorecards outworking Kovalev and said nothing post-fight about low blows this time around. With the champion firmly in the driver’s seat will he once again tangle with Sergey to dismiss the low blow theories or move on to new challenges for time being?
Fifth element and not surprising Kovalev’s promoter Kathy Duva was going to launch a protest to get the outcome changed to a no decision forcing a rematch. While it is highly unlikely there will be a reversal of fortune the attention it draws that referee Tony Weeks never warned Ward for low blows let alone penalize him for points. He never allowed the challenger recovery time for receiving illegal blows that clearly strayed low with blunt force trauma. Ward’s platform at prefight press coverage was that he was done hearing excuses, but he opened a can of worms when he decided to delegate low in a fistic fury hoping to end matters at the moment of stoppage.
Sixth intriguing nuance is that Andre wobbled the granite chinned Russian early in the last round with a thunderous right hand dispelling the popular belief he was still a super middleweight masquerading in light heavyweight division. Kovalev’s chin had been tested against bricks thrown by Jean Pascal and barely flinched. After a short foray into the 175 pound ranks has Ward finally arrived, belt not withstanding? Like him or not, the answer is affirmative and would be a betting favorite against any current challenger. At the time of stoppage, Kovalev didn’t appear to protest as much as he seemed disappointed.
Seventh aspect to aftermath is Ward’s counterpart title holder Adonis Stevenson who holds the WBC light heavyweight strap and has made eight successful defenses. Stevenson just hours before the bout was challenging the winner but has had a three year propensity for self-promotion while shamelessly avoiding Kovalev who held the other three belts. Will he taunt Ward with equal abandon or actually grow a set of balls and sign for a unification bout for all the leather embossed straps of alphabet madness?
Eighth pondering fact is Andre actually verbalized a possible future foray into heavyweight ranks where behemoths like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua hold a half foot height advantage along with a sixty five pound weight advantage. At weigh in where both Ward and Kovalev tipped scales on the button at 175 even, both warriors looked gaunt and more like super middleweights. It’s hard to imagine Andre packing massive weight on his smaller frame to do battle with giants conjuring up biblical images of David and Goliath.
Ninth note not to rain on anyone’s parade, but what the hell happened to all the Ward retirement talk of just a few months ago? Will he go off into the sunset on this definite pinnacle bout or does he truly want to emboss his name alongside the pantheon of greats who came before him?
While it would be more impressive unifying the belts and defending once again against Sergey before perhaps seeking out a cruiserweight title smart money has learned not to sell Andre short on long odds.
Tenth issue up for debate is that of Ward’s stature among today’s best. Whether one feels he was gifted the belts in an absurd scoring debacle the first time around or want to cry in their coffee over low blows in the rematch, the fact remains Andre must be considered the number one light heavyweight in the world until someone proves otherwise in the ring. Sergey promised a “fight” and when one broke out he allowed himself to be outgunned in the trenches, albeit with the unabashed help of Mr. Weeks.
With that being said in which Ward rules the 175 pound heap ahead of Adonis Stevenson does that qualify him for mythical status of today’s pound for pound greatest? Public opinion should put the brakes on ascendance of lofty position as a strong case can be presented why no one who vies for world recognition of ultimate hombre has truly earned it. Top five along with the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, and Vasyl Lomachenko, seems more appropriate until one has truly distinguished himself above the others while maintaining skill level as well as attaining new hardware.
With the scrutiny of public pressure putting this bout under microscope will it hurt the reputation of referee Tony Weeks for not addressing the low blows and allowing them to bring about the demise of the challenger? Will the repetition of complacency appear as favoritism or lack of professionalism as the challenger’s corner raises questions over stoppage?
With the summer about to unfold with yet still some intriguing match ups ahead it will be fascinating to report Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev’s future intentions as their plans become public.
