Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) was back in the mix on FS1 as they televised a The Money Team (TMT) Promotions card live from Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event saw Eddie Ramirez, 17-0, 11 KO’s take on Erick Bone, 16-5, 8 KO’s, in a 10 round welterweight bout. The fight started with Ramirez on the front foot as he stalked Bone, who put of a valiant defense featuring solid offense his own. Both fighters utilized their jabs to try and establish themselves and it was a rather even first round. Ramirez busted Bone’s nose in the third as the blood started to flow for the majority of the round. He was able to land a few solid combinations on Bone and got his attention in a major way. To his credit, Bone continue to fight and landed some good shots of his own before the round was out.
Ramirez continued to apply the pressure in round four and landed a hard combination midway through the round that started the blood flowing from Bone’s nose once again. At this point Bone’s body language seemed to change a bit as he started to back up more in an effort to get away from the solid shots that Ramirez was landing. Bone stayed on the outside through the fifth round but Ramirez refused to let up as he continued to stalk in a poised manner landing solid shots. In round seven Bone was able to catch Ramirez with a nice right cross midway through, his first significant punch since early in the fight. This seemed to provide the spark put him right back in contention as he chose to open up more and we saw Ramirez on the back foot more at that point. Both fighters had very solid exchanges to end this round, the most competitive round of the fight at that point.
The relative back and forth action continued for the remainder of the fight. In the ninth Bone was able to maintain some of the momentum he had gained back in the seventh and he as able to land some good combos on Ramirez. Ramirez himself started to show damage on his face and was bleeding from the mount as we saw in his corner in between rounds. Ramirez came out strong for the 10th and looked as though he was dead-set on trying to stop Bone. He was able to buckle Bone with a combination against the ropes early on, but Bone stayed on the pedal from the outside, occasionally throwing shots. Ramirez closed the show on top though he wasn’t able to get the stoppage.
The judges saw the fight as a split decision for Ramirez with scores of 97-93 for Bone and 97-93 for Ramirez (twice). The score of 97-93 in favor of Bone was a horrible score from Adalaide Byrd. Ramirez deserved the unanimous decision. Regardless, Ramirez looks to have the goods and I suspect we’ll hear and see more of him in the near future.
The co-main event featured two undefeated featherweight fighters putting their ‘0’ on the line as they move forward in expanding upon their competition. It was Xavier Martinez, 8-0, 4 KO’s taking on Prince “Tiger” Smalls, 11-1-1, 4 KO’s.
Martinez was the man in charge during the first round utilizing his boxing to keep the taller Smalls in check. Smalls was the fighter doing more of the movement but Martinez was stoic and utilized his footwork to cut Smalls off at times. By the end of the second round you could start to visibly see damage on the face of Smalls. Through the third it was clear that Martinez was more dominant with his jab over the 6’ Smalls. Martinez was also able to mix in a good dose of bodywork that left Smalls torso visibly red.
The fifth round was Smalls best of the fight to that point as he was able to land some decent shots during exchanges. Still, Martinez was the more effective of the two. By the seventh round Smalls right eye was almost completely closed though he kept pushing forward making an attempt to take control of the fight. Martinez also hurt Smalls with a right uppercut, left hook combination in this round. He then followed up with several punches as he tried to get the stoppage. Bravely, Smalls was was able to make it through the end of the round. Martinez caught Smalls with a huge right near the two minute mark of the eighth and final round but Smalls again was able to withstand and hold on for the remainder of the fight. Smalls was game but clearly outboxed by Martinez in this fight.
Each judge officially saw it as a shutout with 80-71 scores giving Martinez the unanimous decision victory. At 19 years of age, the future is very bright for Martinez as long as he stays active and improves upon his craft. Additionally, at 21, Smalls has the opportunity to learn from this loss himself and work on the issues he witnesses in reviewing this fight. There is plenty of time for him to rebound as he moves forward in his young career.
The night was opened with a back and forth, at times sloppy fight between PBC regular Dennis “The Surgeon” Galarza, 16-2, 9 KO’s against Omar Tienda, 18-5, 11 KO’s. Each fighter spent as much time tangled up or wrestling each other to the canvas as they did boxing. Tienda was deducted a point in the beginning of round nine for intentionally throwing Galarza to the ground, and almost out of the ring for that matter. The two fought it out until the end and ultimately the judges scored it as 98-91, 99-90, and 100-89 in favor of Galarza giving him his third straight victory.
Another night in the books for PBC and another good look for boxing in 2017. The momentum is still on the upswing and plenty of action remains on the calendar for the next two months, capped by a blockbuster matchup between Adrien “The Problem” Broner Vs Mikey Garcia at junior welterweight on July 29th. The fans seem to be finally getting fights that intrigue the interest. What a time to be alive.
