The media was treated to an afternoon delight in the heart of New York City Thursday morning, as Bellator NYC held its media day, in preparation for their big PPV card on Saturday June 24th. The fighters on the PPV card provided the media with quotes that were chock-full of pure honesty, humor and true animosity.
Spike TV President Kevin Kay began media day by informing the press that the Bellator fans will be treated to popular rock star Dave Navarro’s performance of the National Anthem Saturday evening. Kay was very excited about the announcement of this Bellator PPV, as he stated that Bellator MMA has had record ratings and attendance so far in 2017, Saturday night is expected to add to those numbers in a major way.
Bellator President Scott Coker reported that he “Never has put on a fight card of this magnitude”, as he pointed to the very talented fighters attending the press conference. Coker was promoting fights back when, as he put it, “MMA was not on TV”, and now MMA is on the biggest stage possible. Coker called Saturday’s card the “Best PPV of 2017.”
Headlining this epic PPV is Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva. Chael called it “The biggest grudge match in history.” The animosity between these two fighters was apparent during media day. When asked if they would shake hands when it was all said and done, Silva simply said “No.” Sonnen was a little more poignant in accentuating the genuine dislike for one another, when he said, “I don’t wish him well. He doesn’t wish me well.”
Both fighters appear to be well, however. Silva told the press that he “Feels happy with Bellator” and is of clean body and mind. “I have never been so motivated” was what Chael Sonnen told the press. Sonnen explained that he has always been disciplined, but motivation is different, more elusive, “…either you have it or you don’t”, Sonnen explained.
When asked about their game plan Saturday night, Silva said “My game plan is to kick his ass”, while Chael explained “I don’t have a game plan, I don’t play games.” Sonnen does not even want to be referred as a mixed martial artist, he thinks of himself as a cage fighter, “I am not a martial artist…I don’t wear bathrobes…we are going to fight.”
The fight almost came prematurely, as Sonnen and Silva had to be separated during the photo op at the press conference. It is clear, these two men are not meant to be in the same room with each other. The problem is they have to be one more time before the fight, at tomorrow’s weigh in. Perhaps there will be measures taken to ensure a weigh in with no confrontations. Speaking of weigh-ins, Scott Coker informed the press that all the Bellator competitors will be weighing in on the same scale that Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier used in 1971.
The other fighters on the PPV also offered some memorable quotes. Zach Freeman, who is taking on Aaron Pico, offered up the most honest quote of the day when he said, “I think I am the only one up here with a day job.” Zach is fully aware of his role in this event, and will no doubt give it his all when he gets the chance to “…compete at Madison Square Garden.”
Scott Coker called Aaron Pico, Freeman’s opponent, as the most “highly recruited prospect over the last five years.” Pico is making his MMA debut Saturday, and told the press he is “enjoying it”, but “Saturday night its show time.”
It will also be show time for two of Bellator’s champions, Michael Chandler and Douglas Lima. Chandler has been sort of an Bellator lifer, as he explained he fought for this organization back when “Girls softball events were getting precedence over Bellator.” Chandler’s excited to see the “exponential growth” of Bellator and is thrilled to be part of the organizations biggest event. Brent Primus, Chandler’s opponent, described himself as being a “punk” when he was younger, with a “troubled childhood.” Primus now describes Saturday night as a “dream come true”, as he will be “Fighting one of the best lightweights in the world.” Despite the accolades for Michael Chandler, Brent Primus also told the media that he is “…going to walk out of there with the belt.”
The other championship fight features Welterweight Champion Douglas Lima taking on Lorenz Larkin. I had the chance to speak one on one with Larkin, and he described the match up as “A more traditional fighter versus an unorthodox fighter.” Larkin also informed me he is not taking Lima lightly and is “sticking to my diet.” Lima indicated that he cannot wait to defend his title Saturday night.
The co-feature of Bellator NYC’s PPV features MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko and veteran Matt Mitrione, in a heavyweight showdown. This fight was scheduled earlier in the year, only to be canceled just two hours before fight time, due to health issues for Mitrione. Matt looks to be in great shape and ensured the press he is “Hydrated and kidney stone free.” Fedor was his usual business-like self and told the press “I am very happy to be performing at Madison Square Garden. I am very happy to perform in the same event as so many great stars.” Matt kept up his humorous approach when he said if he wins this fight he will be “…more awesome than I already am.”
Matt was also very respectful to Fedor, as he called his opponent “Explosive” with “impeccable timing.” Matt also pointed out that Fedor has “Refrigerator strength” and to get ready for this fight Matt said he trained with “obscenely strong” guys.
I was able to spend some one on one time with both Matt and Fedor. When I asked Matt if his uncanny calm demeanor was just a mask for the pressure he feels, he said “No. I never felt pressure.” Matt also said, “My entire life has been a trial by fire.” When asked if he ever gets nervous right before a fight, he said, “I don’t get nervous, I get anxious. I want to go. I do not want to wait until midnight to fight. My vice is competition.”
When asked about Fedor, the competition for Saturday night, Matt said he cannot compare to Fedor to anyone else he has fought, “Fedor is a legend in a class by himself.”
Oddly enough, when I asked the same question about Matt, Fedor also said he cannot compare Matt to any of the many great fighters he has faced. I followed up by asking Fedor to describe Matt in general, he paused, then replied “He’s interesting.”
What is also interesting is Fedor’s career. How much longer will it be? When I asked Fedor if he thinks about retirement, he said, “I would love to fight as long as I can, but I also realize at this stage in my career every fight can be my last.”
If Fedor’s last fight happens to be Saturday night, it will be just another footnote to a historic PPV event. Bellator NYC is sure to break records and thrill the fans, providing them with memories that they can share with their grandchildren, the fighters will as well. Media day was an indication of just how professional and prepared these fighters are. Media day also showed us that these fighters are just about done talking and they are ready to do what they do best. Fight night cannot come soon enough.
