By Anthony “Zute” George (At Cageside)
Chael Sonnen Vs Wanderlei Silva
Chael Sonnen was able to fight his style of fight, repeatedly taking rival Wanderlei Silva to the ground and earn a unanimous decision victory in Bellator NYC’s main event scorecards read 30-26 and 30-27 (twice) for Sonnen. With the victory, Chael improves to 29-15-1 and bragging rights over his hated foe, while Silva falls to 35-13-1. There were no handshakes after this grudge match, as Silva shoved Sonnen in the back as he exited the cage.
In round one, Sonnen got the very important takedown early and began to ground and Silva, who was defending in full guard. Sonnen was effective, however, in the top position, landing strikes and smothering Silva from top position. Silva managed to get back to his feet and hurt Sonnen with a big knee and knocking him down. Silva jumped on Sonnen immediately and got a rear-naked choke attempt that Chael quickly escaped from. Chael managed top position, as Wanderlei held half-guard position. Chael tried to advance his position, but could not. Sonnen did get in a few good elbows to secure the round.
In round two, the action resumed on the feet with both fighters landing big strikes. Silva’s left hook got Sonnen’s attention and Chael shot in for the takedown. When the fight went to the ground, Silva attempted another choke, but did not have it sunken in properly. Referee John McCarthy stood the fighters up and Chael successfully took down Silva again. In full- guard, Silva was able to neutralize any strikes or advancement form Sonnen and the crowd began to get restless and boo the action, or lack of. Chael was doing just enough to maintain his top position, however unappealing it was to watch. Silva kept full guard and defended well while Sonnen was on top. Making it a tougher round to score.
Round three, with the fight in the balance, Silva began aggressive, but as was the theme of the first two rounds, Chael took Silva down when he felt the power of Silva’s strikes. With the fight on the ground, Silva had half guard while Chael tried to advance position. Silva once again did a good job of defending Chael’s advancements and submission attempt on his back. If only Silva was as good as stuffing the takedowns, he would have had a better chance. At one minute and twenty-two seconds of the round Chael was able to advance to full mount and all but seal the deal with a decision victory. Chael seemed content to lay on Silva and referee McCarthy allowed him to. As the fight came to a close there was a mixture of cheers and boos. Oddly enough, Silva appeared to have more confidence than Sonnen as the fight came to an end.
Dave Marfone Vs Neiman Gracie
In a bout that was supposed to be part of the Spike TV portion of the card, welterweights Marfone and Gracie had the honor of warming up the crowd before the main event.
In round one, Gracie slipped a big Marfone right and took his opponent to the ground. Marfone managed to get to his feet, but was in a vulnerable position. Marfone managed to get distance, however, and knocked Gracie down momentarily. Marfone began to swing for the fences, prompting Graice to take the dangerous striker down to the ground. Marfone defended well from bottom position and got the fight to the feet once again. As the round was coming to an end, Marfone almost submitted Graice with a guillotine choke, which was set up with a big right knee.
In round two, Graice tried to be the aggressor and create distance with his left jab. Marfone was successful in closing distance, but that put him in a vulnerable position as Gracie took his back. Gracie then took Marfone down, hooking in both legs around Marfone’s waist. The rear-naked choke came soon after and Marfone quickly tapped. The time of the submission came at two minutes and twenty-seven seconds of round two. With the victory, Graice remains undefeated at 4-0, while Marfone falls to 5-3.
Matt Mitirone Vs Fedor Emelianenko
In round one, Matt appeared to have a lot of nervous energy early on as Fedor stalked the bigger opponent. That nervous energy did not last long as both Fedor and Matt landed punches that resulted in a double knockdown. Matt’s recovery time was a tad quicker however, as he was able to reach Fedor before he could get to his feet. Matt then held Fedor’s head down with his left arm and pounded him with his right, knocking Fedor out helpless. The time of the stoppage was one minute and fourteen seconds of round one. After the bout, Matt urged the crowd to help out the family of Tim Hauge, who recently passed away due to injuries suffered in the boxing ring. With the victory, Matt improves to 12-5, while Fedor falls to 36-5.
Brent Primus Vs Michael Chandler Bellator Lightweight Title
In an odd turn of events, Michael Chandler suffered a left knee injury that appeared to come from a slip on the logo, when Chandler was defending a high kick from Primus, early in round one. The injury was apparent right away and debilitated Chandler’s ability to compete. Chandler had trouble standing, as he left leg was taking on shapes no leg should ever do. As a result of the injury, Chandler could not continue and Primus was awarded the lightweight championship. The official time of the stoppage came at two minutes and twenty-two seconds of the first round. Chandler wanted to continue, but his leg just would not cooperate. There has long been a debate on whether logos should be placed inside the cage, while the advertisements money means a lot to the promotion, is it worth risking injury to great fighters like Michael Chandler? These logos are very slippery and it is a surprise that these kinds of injuries do not happen more often. An immediate rematch should be in the works for this one. With the victory, Primus improves to 6-0 and is now lightweight champion, while Chandler falls to 13-4.
Zach Freeman Vs Aaron Pico
Twenty-year old Aaron Pico made his MMA debut against the blue-collar Zach Freeman. Pico is considered one of the hottest young prospects in all of combat sports. Somebody forgot to tell Freeman. In stunning fashion, Freeman measured the very aggressive Pico, and caught the reckless upstart with a tremendous right-uppercut. The hellacious punch rattled Pico down to the soles of his feet, dropping him and setting up the guillotine choke attempt. Pico tapped thirty-four seconds of round one. With the victory Freeman improves to 9-2; as it was also his Bellator debut, while Pico fails to earn a victory in his professional debut.
Lorenz Larkin Vs Douglas Lima Bellator Welterweight Title
Douglas Lima retained his welterweight title with a lackluster unanimous decision victory over Lorenz Larkin. Scorecards read 50-45(twice) and 48-47. The Madison Square Garden crowd booed way more than they cheered for the fight that started the PPV portion of Bellator’s big night. With the victory Lima improves to 29-6 and Larkin falls to 18-6. This was Larkin’s Bellator debut.
Early in round one, Lima tried a lead right kick and Larkin tried to measure Lima by pawing a left jab out there. Lima scored with a right kick to break the ice of the slow action early on. Larkin still tried to paw with the jab but could not get anything going. Lima missed with a big right and a follow up round house kick in the last minute of round one. Round one ended with both fighters in close quarters, against the cage, but with little action unfolding.
In round two, Lima pursued Larkin a bit more, holding his hands up high. Larkin tried to commit to a more meaningful jab, but could night land it. Both fighters stood in front of each other trying to get their offense going. At two minutes and forty-five second of the round, Lima dropped Larkin with a left hook, as Larkin was starting to get his rhythm going. Lima jumped right on the stunned Larkin, but Larkin defend and recovered well. At one minute and forty seconds of the round both fighters were back on their feet and fighting right in the center of the cage. Larkin, backing up, still tried to get his jab going, but failed to land anything of significance to even up the round.
In round three, both fighters met at the center of the cage again and appeared to be respecting each other’s power a little too much. Larkin switched to southpaw, probably to defend against the left hook better. A good inside kick and straight right from Lima were the best strikes landed in the middle of the round, but neither blow was devastaing. As with the light heavyweight championship, the crowd starting booing these overly cautious mixed martial artists. Round three was another stinker with Lima doing slightly more than Larkin’s nothing.
Round four saw Larkin remaining in the southpaw stance and being backed up by Lima. Lima landed a good left jab early in the round and tried to be versatile by feinting his jab more. The feints allowed Larkin to be more aggressive, but he was not effective with his strike attempts. Larkin’s pawing right jab and follow-up lefts were touching air the first part of the round, but Lima’s inactivity still made it a round up for grabs. With around two minutes left in the round, Lima tired a flying kicked that missed badly, but Larkin did not try and counter the mistake. In the last minute of the round, Lima was throwing more meaningful; strikes, but failed to land. Lima managed to knock Larkin down, but it was more due to a push than a telling blow. Still, it appeared to be enough to give Lima the round.
In round five, Larkin had more bounce to his step and purpose on his face. He stood southpaw and tried to get his right jab going. Lima must have anticipated being up big, as he fought more defensively early the round, content to try and counter a Larkin mistake. That mistake never came, but neither did the big round that Larkin appeared to need to take away Lima’s title.
Ryan Bader Vs Phil Davis. Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship
The result of the fight was a split decision for Ryan Bader. Phil Davis earned a victory on one of the scorecards, with a score of 48- 47, only to overruled twice by scores of 49-46 in favor of Ryan Bader. With the victory, Bader improves to 23-5 and is the new Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion, Phil Davis falls to 17-4 and fails to defend his title. This is the second time Phil Davis drops a close decision to Ryan Bader.
In round one Davis’ plan was to bull Bader into the cage, Davis was able to do so momentarily, early in round one, however, Bader was too strong to be kept there. Bader also stuffed a takedown attempt by Davis during the third minute of round one. The rest of round one saw Ryan Bader on the defensive, with Phil Davis pursuing the challenger, but not with any real fire. Both fighters were greeted with boos at the end of the round by the Madison Square Garden crowd.
Round two started out with Bader being more aggressive and trying to take the real estate away from the Champion. Davis stood his ground, however, and tried to establish his jab. A good Davis right behind a left jab was the only strike landed with any significance in the first two minutes of the round. The boos began to cascade amongst the crowd, as neither Davis or Bader could get any real work down during the third minute of the round. In the last two minutes of the round, Bader stuffed another Davis takedown and the boos continued. Bader landed a decent right hand in the last minute of round two, but not much else happened.
In round three, both fighters tried to utilize their jab, but there was nothing of any significance landed in the first minute of the round. Davis changed that theme by landing a leaping superman right on Bader in the second minute of round three, but could not follow up on the big strike. The volume level of the crowd’s disapproval rose immensely the remainder of the round. Neither fighter appeared to have the ability to make adjustments. Bader changed that theme in the last twenty seconds of the round with a big takedown. Bader, however, appeared exhausted after round three.
In round four, both men come out with a little more urgency, as they were both throwing their hands more, yet, as typical of this fight, neither fighter managed to land a significant blow the first two minutes of the round. It was almost as if both fighters knew what was coming before their opponent made a move. Davis and Bader continued to slip one another’s punches, and land some insignificant kicks the remainder of round four. With such little significant activity happening, this fight was shaping up to be a tough one to score.
As round five began, Bader appeared the be the more aggressive fighter, but Davis was standing his ground, appearing to be protecting what he thought to be a lead. Bader tried to fight from the southpaw stance again and failed at trying to land a left kick. Davis appeared to be growing in confidence, but Bader was doing the better work by landing his jab. At two minutes and seventeen seconds of round five, Bader tried a shoot and succeeded with a takedown, Davis however, got to his feet rather quickly. The last minute of the round, the crowd booed in unison, as both fighters could not get it going. Davis defended a Bader take down late in the round, but probably lost the final round and his title.
Chinzo Machida Vs James Gallagher
In a featherweight bout, Northern Ireland’s James Gallagher made quick work of Chinzo Machida. Gallagher scored an early takedown and literally bulled his way into full mount position. James proceeded to take Machida’s back, who was now helpless; trying to defend from a submission, Machida was eating right hands that cut him open. Through persistence, Gallagher sinked in a rear-naked choke, Machida soon tapped out, stopping the fight at two minutes and twenty-two seconds of round one. With the victory Gallagher improves to 7-0, while Machida falls to 5-3.
Alice Yauger Vs Heather Hardy
Heather Hardy was victorious in her MMA debut over veteran Alice Yauger. Hardy established lateral movement, a good stiff jab and an overhand right at the start of the fight. At first, Hardy was a bit wild with her overhand right, but seemed to settle down and became more accurate with the punch in round two. Oddly enough, Yauger allowed Hardy to get comfortable in the cage by not attempting any takedown, or even feinting any shoots. By round three, Hardy was in full control and knocked Yauger down with a powerful right hand. Hardy’s stiff jabs and accurate rights cut up and Yauger, but Yauger was game and trying to hurt Heather with kicks and knees. With under a minute to go in round three, a class of heads opened up a cut over Heather’s left eye. After a long look by the doctor, Heather could go back to work. And go to work she did. Sensing urgency, Hardy let her hands go more and dropped Yauger for a second time. Hardy kept the pressure up more and hurt Yauger badly, backing her up into the cage. Referee John McCarthy had no choice but to step in and stop the action. The time of the stoppage was four minutes and forty-seven seconds of round three. Alice Yauger falls to 4-6.
Haim Gozali Vs Ryan Couture
Round one was fought entirely on the feet. Haim appeared to land the more significant strikes. Both fighters tried to establish dominance against the cage, but neither fighter succeed in that task. Haim landed the nest strike of the round after the bell.
In round two, Couture was able to back Haim into the cage and take him down. Haim managed to hold full guard as Couture tried to advance position. Haim managed to turn the tables and attempted a leg lock submission, Couture escaped and the fought went back to the feet. Couture managed another takedown with Haim in full guard, Haim defended well in full guard, coaxing Couture to take the fight to the feet once more. Couture once again had Haim’s back to the cage, but did not score with any of significance.
Round three began with both fighters trying to land strikes in the center of the cage. Both fighters were landing kicks and punches, but both appeared sapped of their energy. Couture backed Haim against the cage once more, and tried to land uppercuts on the inside. The fight took place at center cage once more, with both fighters appearing exhausted. Couture appeared to have a little bit more energy than Haim, as he took Haim down with less than two minutes to go in round three. Couture could not advance position on the ground but managed to land some strikes as the fight came to a close. The scorecards were unanimous, 30-26, 30-27 (twice). After the fight, Ryan told the press he was well aware of Haim’s ground skills and “wanted to make it a fist fight and not a grappling match.” With the victory, Ryan improves to 11-5, while Haim falls to 7-4.
Nate Grebb Vs Brad Desir
In a lightweight battle, Bronx native Brad Desir proved too much for Nate Grebb. Desir was perpetual motion from the opening bell and had Nate on his heels playing defense. Nate did not appear comfortable fighting backing up, as a result his skills appeared compromised. Brad Desir’s striking skills were right on point, however, and right-hand strikes knocked Nate down and out at two minutes and fifty-four seconds of round one. With the victory, Desir improves to 10-5, while Grebb falls to 3-2.
Jerome Mickle Vs Anthony Giacchina
In an eventful lightweight bout, Selden, NY bested The Bronx, as Anthony Giacchina and Jerome Mickle put on a show in the cage. In an eventful first round as Anthony started off strong with a thudding body slam, both fighters hurt each other later in the round with right hand strikes, although Mickle appeared to get the better of it. Anthony finished round one as he began it, with a powerful slam. The action continued in round two as Mickle dropped Anthony with a big right hand, Anthony recovered from the blow and began to do some of his own work to even up the round. An effective ground and pound from Anthony, sprinkled in with a submission attempt, appeared to put the round back in Anthony’s favor. With 30 seconds to go, Anthony scored another impressive body slam. In round three Mickle tried to establish dominance on the feet, but could not land a significant blow the first couple of minutes of the round. Anthony was able to close distance and score another impressive slam. With top control, Anthony was able to get Mickle’s back and end the fight with a rear naked choke at three minutes and forty seconds of round three. With the victory, Giacchina improves to 2-1, while Mickle falls to 2-2.
Sergio da Silva Vs Matt Rizzo
In workmanlike, grind it out fashion Matt Rizzo bested Sergio da Silva in a catchweight fight of 138 pounds. Rizzo established control early and it was apparent he wanted to keep the fight on the ground. The fruits of Rizzo’s labor came shining through in round three, when he ended the fight vis arm-triangle choke at three minutes and forty-eight seconds in round three. With the victory, Rizzzo improves to 10-3, while Sergio da Silva falls to 6-9.
John Salgado Vs Hugh McKenna
Bellator MMA began the night with a battle of New Yorkers, John Salgado Vs. Hugh McKenna, at a catchweight of 169 pounds. McKenna was in control throughout the first round and accentuated his dominance with a big body slam. Hugh then had Salgado in full mount but Salgado was defensing well. Hugh switched his position to side control and quickly ended the fight with an armbar submission at four minutes and seventeen seconds of round one. With the victory, McKenna improves to 1-1, while Salgado falls to 4-8-1.
