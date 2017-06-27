Floyd Mayweather, JR. has enjoyed a stellar career over two decades in the ring. The five-division world champion has won 15 world titles since his professional debut back in 1996, just months after securing an Olympic Bronze medal at the Atlanta Games.
He retired, yet again, in 2015 after overcoming long-mooted opponent Manny Pacquiao and final foe Andre Berto, finishing with an incredible career record of 49-0. His routine victory over Berto saw him go level with the legendary Rocky Marciano’s record before hanging up his gloves.
Although, on August 26th, he will be donning his gloves one more time as he prepares for a bizarre crossover bout against arguably the biggest sports star in the world right now – Conor McGregor. The Irishman has shot to global stardom in a matter of years through his entertaining press conference antics and devastating knockouts inside the octagon.
Floyd Mayweather, JR. vs. Juan Manuel Márquez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on September 19, 2009. by Ian Mcwilliams.
His impressive career so far has seen him become the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division world champion, after dethroning Eddie Alvarez last year at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Next, after months of speculation and self-promotion, Mayweather, JR.and McGregor will square off in the boxing ring at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In a bout that is set to generate a mass following from both boxing and MMA fans, the strange crossover clash is likely to draw in record numbers of viewers and money. The build-up to the encounter between two of sport’s biggest trash talkers will no doubt prove to be hugely interesting, as they count down until August 26th when the scrap will take place in Sin City.
Although the fight itself looks set to be very one-sided, despite the mammoth following and enormous pay-per-view funds, it will likely draw in support from all over the planet.
The bookmakers aren’t giving “The Notorious” much of a chance in prevailing in this bout, as is the same with anyone involved within the boxing community. In the betting tips for upcoming Mayweather v McGregor fight for example, “Money” is available at a highly promising price of 16/1 to stop his Irish opponent in the sixth round of proceedings.
Such a price is worth backing, with Mayweather likely to secure a more than comfortable victory in his own backyard and subsequently rally to 50-0. McGregor can be found at long odds of 40/1 for the win in some places.
The now 40-year-old may be more than a decade older than deadly Dubliner McGregor but he has 20 years of experience in the ring compared to his upcoming opponent. This will, in fact, be McGregor’s debut in a professional boxing ring, having been a star in the world of MMA his entire career to date.
Mayweather has dealt easily with a host of the greatest names in the history of boxing. This includes Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Arturo Gatti, Miguel Cotto, and Shane Mosley, to name a few. So, what makes McGregor any more likely to become the first man to beat Mayweather than those illustrious names?
On August 26th, UFC superstar McGregor is set to earn his biggest payday to date but he is also on the verge of receiving a rude awakening to the world of boxing from one of the sport’s best