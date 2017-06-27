Heather “The Heat” Hardy is a professional boxer with a record of 20-0, 4 KO’s. Heather has won titles in the Super Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions and has a huge following in New York. Despite this lengthy resume, the Brooklyn-born Hardy probably had more eyeballs tune in to watch her Saturday night, in her MMA debut, than in all her boxing matches combined.
This claim is not to suggest Hardy is not a draw, quite the opposite; Hardy frequently packed BB King Blues Club & Grill, in Manhattan, and the Aviator Sports Complex in Brooklyn. In her many fights in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Hardy always has significant fan reputation, as she did Saturday at Madison Square Garden. No, drawing power has not been the problem for The Heat. Getting her boxing matches on television has been the conundrum for Hardy. A major problem that plagues all female boxers.
Hardy has had very few fights aired on national television. Her one big fight, with Shelly Vincent, aired on NBC. However, that fight took place on a Saturday afternoon, which in it of itself is no conundrum. It would have been a wonderful moment if a time was clear of when the fight was airing. Mulder and Scully had an easier time catching The Cigarette Man than boxing fans did trying to figure out when Hardy vs. Vincent was being aired. To add to this insult, many states did not even air the bout live, and fans had to catch a replay of the fight on MSNBC later that evening.
It is curious that the first big female headliner in years for boxing was treated so disrespectfully. At least when Bonasera disrespected The Don, we knew why. It was foolish, but we knew why; the hardworking undertaker did not want to rub elbows with a known killer. Why is female boxing disrespected so bad? It is not just the boxing the powers and TV executives either, a lot of fans still refuse to give female boxing its due.
I suppose that is why Heather Hardy chose to fight for Bellator MMA. Hardy looked fantastic in her Bellator debut, as she dismantled the very tough Alice Yauger. Now, Yauger did Hardy a tremendous favor by not attempting even one takedown. A favor that rivals beating up some goons who tried to violate your daughter. With that said, Hardy still looked very impressive as an MMA fighter. Her movement was fluid, her punches were correct, and her tenacity is just what is needed to succeed in the cage. Hardy said after the fight she thinks she has fallen in love with MMA/Bellator. Well the feeling is mutual from MMA fans. In a night where Bellator showcased MMA legends and current champions, the boxer arguably had the most electrifying performance of the night. Hardy also looked more than comfortable fighting five minute rounds. In boxing, females fight for only two minutes a round.
After Bellator NYC, Bellator President Scott Coker said plans are in the works to bring more female talent in the boxing pool over to Bellator. According to Coker, Lou DiBella, Heather Hardy’s promoter, is talking with Coker about the future of Hardy as a mixed martial artist, as well as other female boxers DiBella promotes, such as the very talented Amanda Serrano; who is another insanely talented female boxer that is not receiving even close to the recognition she deserves.
Boxing fans are amongst the most vocal and opinionated people on the planet. Yet, I hear very little rumbling about the treatment of female boxers. Why? I get all the venom spewed about Conor McGregor Vs Floyd Mayweather, JR., but I also get why that fight is being made. We now live in a world where money Trumps all decency (Yes, I meant that Trump). It is a complete and utter disgrace that Conor is getting a boxing match of such magnitude in his pro debut and it is even worse that Floyd has legitimized this fight, and will consider it his 50th. However, I am willing to give them all a pass if they put a prominent female fight on the PPV undercard. If Bellator MMA can open their Spike TV portion of their biggest card ever with a female boxer with no MMA experience, why can’t the vultures who are putting together Conor Vs Floyd add a female fight on television? I will wait.
Heather Hardy has been a great boxing champion who, for the most part, has been treated terribly by the boxing establishment. If she knows what is good for her, Heather will continue to walk down the MMA red carpet that was rolled out for in a way boxing is not ready to do. For what reason, I do not know.
