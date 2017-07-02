By Joshua “City” Brewer
It was a bright and busy day in Brisbane, Australia, as ESPN played host to the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight championship fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn. It was reported that well over 55,000+ fans were in attendance.
Main Event
Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, 59-7-2, 38 KO’s Vs Jeff “The Hornet” Horn, 17-0-1, 11 KO’s
Horn started out on the swivel trying to land early as he followed Pacquiao around the ring. Horn was able to pin Pacquiao to the ropes and land good shots to the body and uppercuts to the head. Pacquiao caught Horn with a good shot coming in but Horn continued to come forward and closed the round as the aggressor.
Horn continued to move in the second round utilizing his awkward style of getting in and out. Pacquiao provided resistance and threw more shots that previous round and snapped Horn’s head back with a solid left near the 1:00 minute mark. Near the :20 second mark Pacquiao was able to land another solid left and closed the round throwing shots. THe momentum had shifted to Pacquiao and the Australian crowd was on their feet.
Pacquiao looked more comfortable in the third round and started to land good shots on Horn, led by his left straight. Pacquiao was use counters to keep Horn honest. Near the :30 second mark, Pacquiao was able to get off with a combination and started to land more and more as he looked to gain even more confidence. Pacquiao was able to open up a cut on Horn’s right eye this round.
Pacquiao’s left found the mark in increasing fashion during the fourth round. Pacquiao started to look as though he was ready to start separating himself from horn from a skill perspective. Horn was able to pin Pacquiao to the ropes and get off shots, with Pacquiao’s encouragement, in the fifth round. Pacquiao landed a solid combination on horn near the 1:00 minute mark. The two had a very exciting exchange near the :30 mark while in the center of the ring. Pacquiao closed the round with his heavy left straight landing to Horn’s head.
Horn landed a good right uppercut at the beginning of the sixth and started to throw combinations looking to land as Pacquiao’s back was against the ropes. There was an accidental headbut that opened up a cut on Pacquiao’s head. Later in the round Horn landed a solid right hand that stunned Pacquiao and he followed up looking to reestablish himself.
Pacquiao landed a few good straight lefts during the first minute of round seven. They started to open up more midway through. The fight was paused at the :38 second mark as there was another head clash that opened up a cut on the other side of Pacquiao’s head. When the action resumed the two fighters started to exchange with Horn landing some very good shots to get Pacquiao’s attention.
Pacquiao was able to land the left in the eighth. The two fighters tangled up on a few different occasions and Horn did provide resistance. Round nine was similar to the eighth early on. Pacquiao started to open up after the first minute throwing shots with more urgency. Landing heavy and hurting horn with a left hook. Horn started to do everything he could just to stay away from Pacquiao’s punches. Horn’s right side of his face started to look very damage and Horn looked spent at the end of the round.
Horn started out throwing in round 10 as he was warned by the referee in the corner that the fight would have been stopped if he didn’t show improvement. Horn continued to throw and Pacquiao’s volume of punches dropped and he too looked tired in this round leaving the door open for Horn once again.
Pacquiao landed a hard left in the 11th that snapped Horn’s head back. Horn continued to press this round but the more significant shots were from Pacquiao. The 12th and Final round started with a standing ovation from the crowd. Horn landed a few good shots early. Pacquiao was able to land several quick combinations thereafter showing that he still possesses some of the fastest hands in boxing. Horn had a good showing to close out the fight with solid combinations, likely winning the round. I saw it as a decision win for Manny Pacquiao with him winning seven to eight rounds depending on how people saw things.
Officially, the judges saw the fight as a 117-111, and 115-113 twice giving the unanimous decision to Jeff Horn. This was certainly another horrible decision in my eyes.
Co-Main Event
Jerwin Ancajas, 27-1-1, 18 KO’s Vs Teiru Kinoshita, 25-2-1, 8 KO’s
Ancajas set the pace to start the fight with Kinoshita. He was able to land a couple of solid left hands. The first round was fought at a very tactical place to start with limited exchanges. A cut was opened up on Kinoshita midway through round 2 from a left hook and blood was streaming from his right eye. Ancajas opened up a little bit more in round three, though still tactical, and was able to land several clean shots on Kinoshita. By the end of the sixth Kinoshita’s eye was almost closed and the combination of blood from the cuts definitely didn’t help his cause. Ancajas dropped Kinoshita with a solid body shot in the seventh round and the referee eventually waived off the fight giving Ancajas the victory.
Michael Conlan, 3-0, 3 KO’s Vs Jarrett Owen, 5-4-3 2 KO’s
Conlan started out reserved, looking to feel out Owen and likely get a round in to warm up. At the close of the second round Conlan hurt Owen to the body just as the bell rang setting up a spectacular third round finish. Conlan started to pound the body with a number of hooks in the third. Late in the round Conlan started to open up with shots on Owen and even looked to the referee at one point who eventually stopped the fight giving Conlan the eventual technical knockout victory.
Shane Mosley, JR., 10-2, 7 KO’s Vs David Toussaint, 11-0, 8 KO’s
Mosley, JR., and Toussaint opened up the telecast. Toussaint was the fighter with the higher volume through the majority of the rounds. At the halfway point of the fight I had Mosley, JR., down three rounds to one. Mosley, JR., continued to follow Toussaint around but wasn’t able to cut the ring off to establish his offense for the majority of the fight. Toussaint was very measured throughout and I had it as a unanimous decision win for Toussaint with him winning six of the eight rounds. Officially, it was a split decision win for Toussaint as one blind judge had Mosley, JR., winning. Thankfully the other two got it right. Toussaint moves on to continue to build his name throughout Australia while Mosley, JR., should take a look how he intends to rebound moving forward.
Another great night for boxing, ESPN, and Top Rank Promotions, though there was a bad decision in the main event. May the future of boxing continue to be fruitful from the deal that was agreed upon between the promotion and broadcast company.
