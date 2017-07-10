One of the most exciting, albeit short, fights of the weekend was Anthony Yarde, 12-0, 11 KO’s Vs Richard Baranyi, 18-2, 12 KO’s.Yarde started out with a few good right hands over the top of Baranyi’s jab. Midway through, Yarde hurt Baranyi with a hard overhand right and followed up with another right. Shortly thereafter Yard dropped Baranyi with a massive straight right. Baranyi answered the count but Yarde went in for the kill and landed a multitude of hard, unanswered shots to include his powerful right hand several times before the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight at 2:28 of the first round. Yarde looked like the bigger of the two fighters and his power showed early on. Lightweight has a new heavy hitter that would make for an interesting fight with many in the top 10 of the rankings at this point. Yarde certainly looks the part and only more competition will show his true worth. Yarde expects to be back in the ring on September 16th. Stay tuned.
A British welterweight title fight took place on this same card. This featured Bradley Skeete, 27-1, 12 KO’s vs Dale “Big Boy” Evans, 13-4-2, 4 KO’s. The two fighters started out feeling each other out in tense fashion. Each fighter landed a few shots during the first but nothing significant was landed. Being a tall and long welterweight at 6’1, Skeete utilized his long jab to keep Evans at bay throughout the second round. Evans was on the front foot the majority of the round but found himself swinging for air on many of his attempts to land power punches.
Much of the same took place through round three as Skeete seemed content to keep the fight at his pace with the steady jab that had him continually scoring on Evans. Skeete was able to open up a small near the left eye of Evans as seen in the corner. Evans was finally able to land a solid overhand right on Skeete midway through the fourth, his first significant punch of the fight. Skeete worked to keep him at bay but was again caught with another good right shortly thereafter. As the round closed he landed a left hook to Skeete’s head and likely took the round.
Skeete was back on the jab in the fifth as Evans tried to follow up with the momentum gained in the previous round only to find himself missing wildly at times. Skeete remained on the backfoot refusing to get caught in any exchanges. Skeete landed a solid straight right midway through the sixth round. Skeete followed that up with a solid left uppercut as Evans ducked inward. Another round was in the books for Skeete and he showed that he had the tools to hurt Evans had he chose to open up.
As the fight continued on it was essentially more of the same from Skeete as he chose to jab and occasionally throw a power punch for the remaining rounds with nothing noteworthy happening. He seemed content with getting the decision as he didn’t show a killer instinct at any point during the fight. In the end Skeete pulled off the unanimous decision victory with scores of 119-109 (twice), and 120-109. Skeete won the fight with no issues but likely didn’t win many viewing fans. Hopefully he’ll face someone who can truly bring out the fight in his next outing.
Win an autographed copy of Mike Tyson’s autobiography “UNDISPUTED TRUTH” by clicking HERE and subscribing to be entered to win this great prize along with any future ones!Contact the Feature Writers