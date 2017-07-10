Returning to the scene of the crime there is always more to be uncovered once the smoke clears. Last week’s stunning upset of Jeff Horn over legendary Manny Pacquiao for his WBO and lineal welterweight title made sonic waves through the cess pool the sport occasionally aspires to in a declivity that never grows old. Hot on the heels of light heavyweight champion Andre Ward’s low blow stoppage of former kingpin Sergey Kovalev just weeks prior the referees for both fights should be under the gun, or at least microscope for failing to properly protect the fighters and penalize the fouls.
In retrospect as always, the fight game flourishes over such controversy and has proven to do so regardless of debacle or incriminations. Last week’s robbery was so flagrant it was literally laughable how it the three judges managed to pull it off with a straight face and backed by the “integrity” of the World Boxing Organization.
So in the past week the ambers of the battle have yet to settle with all key players at large running their mouths a little too much and much too late. Let me unravel some of the mess and discord confronting the fans as the bout does not deserve the epic coverage it warrants because it should have been a routine win for the 6/1 favorite.
So by the numbers, first off Manny has always been too damn polite when a microphone is placed before him. A very humble man who never knew how to call out an adversary for the sake of public matchmaking. I truly believe if Pacquiao had been calling Floyd out for years the match would have been placated eons ahead of the late pairing. Mayweather, JR. never was forced to put up or shut up because Manny never demanded the match. Usual foe consumption was whoever promoter Bob Arum placed before him. At post-fight Manny wasn’t so inclined in ring to question the validity of scorecards or reprehensible lack of action by referee. Instead he just stood on formality of demanding his rematch clause be mandated as soon as possible. Days later Pacman now claims referee Mark Nelson wasn’t competent and the decision and officiating was unfair, which ignited the cast of characters to unravel like a Shakespearean play.
Next up Arum throws gasoline on those ambers and prepares to stir the pot for the sequel knowing regardless which way the wind blows the flames it comes out money for the promoter. Bob publicly cited the unorganized mayhem in Pac’s corner that rivaled the orchestrated overtures inside the ring. The first red flag came when old Bobby boy questioned Pac’s hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach for lack of maintaining harmony and continuity as tempers erupted with each corner man adding to the chaos. Roach never jumped into the fray forcing attention on the referee allowing so many head butts and fouls from the challenger. Pac’s close friend Buboy speaking instruction in Philippine while cut man Miguel Diaz was up to his sleeves in blood trying to quell the mosaics of blood running off both sides of the champion’s head. The promoter rambled that the entire camp came to Australia over confident not heading his warning that the challenger was a big tough kid with good power and chin. Training coach, former heavyweight contender Justin Fortune claimed the only way Pac could lose was if he stumbled going into the ring.
As if it couldn’t get any worse, Arum refused to stand up for his number one fighter who helped keep Top Rank in the game as its star attraction for last decade and claimed the fight could have gone either way. That’s double talk in boxing lingo meaning let’s beat the drums for rematch before everyone forgets Horn’s name.
It does get worse as Roach agreed the corner was a mess, yet he failed to stand up and organize the order of authority and delegate himself as top dog and voice of corner.
Not to sit quietly but rest assuredly totally ineffective the WBO itself declared they would revue fight and rescore it unbiased by the request of Philippine government. They added that there would be no change of result regardless of findings and that the rematch clause was in effect and both parties had opportunity to settle it once again inside the ring.
Which bring us to the new, so called champion Jeff Horn. Sure, he has publicly welcomed the rematch, inviting Pacquiao back to Australia and the scene of the crime. If Arum was worth his salt as a showman and a longtime friend to Manny he’d promote this bout in Untied States where fans would have a shot at believing the scoring could be fair and impartial. The chicanery gets better as it has come to the public’s attention that the promotional contract between Manny and Bob is about to expire.
When Arum’s sudden concern that this wasn’t a robbery and could have gone either way startled media proposed the question to Manny. “Do you see this as a changing of sides?” Manny’s response was simple and direct, “I don’t even want to think about that now.”
Jeff went on to blow his own horn as week progressed. Speaking out at every turn he has claimed he had no doubts he beat Pac. From there he quickly over looked rematch calling out former champ Floyd Mayweather as if a bout with him would interest Floyd in the least. Boxers are still standing in line with hopes of winning the boxing lottery with a match up against retired champion and all-time great. Floyd is due this summer to lace up one last time for mega buck bout against novice Conor McGregor of MAA fame. Somehow when two fighters square up and the ledgers read, 49-0 vs 0-0, you just can’t take it seriously, and neither will Floyd as he runs a hundred million plus to bank.
Not sitting on his laurels Horn went on to call out the great Juan Manuel Marquez who has been in hiatus no less than three years. The come backing JMM is due to reemerge this August against an opponent yet to be named. While Horn will never be in Marquez’s league the long layoff and presumed retirement could play well in making the bout more attractive on paper.
Compubox supplied by ESPN who hosted the cable televised event had Pac landing 90 more punches than Horn. The cable network declared victory, with its ratings scoring over 1.8 million viewers according to Nielsen ratings. This is touted to be the highest rated cable boxing fight of this decade giving ESPN some bragging rights in the shadow of giants HBO and Showtime.
The judges scored the bout a unanimous decision for Horn with scores of 115/113 twice, and 117-111.
Ringside Report scored the bout for Pacquiao 117-111 in total juxtaposition of the insanity and bias of last week’s stench of a fight.
World class trainer Teddy Atlas who called the fight as broadcaster summed it up best. “It’s a corrupt sport. I have been in the business over 45 years, what do you want from me? It’s a corrupt sport…”
Stay tuned…
Win an autographed copy of Mike Tyson’s autobiography “UNDISPUTED TRUTH” by clicking HERE and subscribing to be entered to win this great prize along with any future ones!Contact the Feature Writers