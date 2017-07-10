Undefeated super middleweight Devar Ferhadi will take on his toughest test when he takes on battle tested Antowyan Aikens in the eight-round main event of a great night of boxing on Friday, August 11th at The SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.
The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.
Ferhadi of Frederick, Maryland was born in Iraq, and has amassed a perfect mark of 7-0 with six knockouts.
Ferhadi has one of the unique stories in the sport as he spends about eight months out of the year as a medical student in Kurdastad, Iraq.
The 22 year-old began fighting at age 14 and went 10-2 as an amateur. He lost in an Olympic qualifying tournament.
He started coming to the United States, and his whole family still resides in Iraq.
This will be Ferhadi’s first fight in almost a year when he stopped Christopher Petty in three rounds on August 19m 2016 in Crystal City, Virginia.
Aikens of Atlantic City, New Jersey has a record of 11-3-1 with one knockout.
Aikens, who turned professional in 2011, won his first ten fights, which was highlighted by a win over then0undefeated Sherman Artis.
Aikens went through a stretch where he went 0-3-1 against fighters who had a combined record of 29-2-2. On May 19, Aikens got back in the win column in a big way when he took a six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Amir Shabazz (4-0) in Philadelphia.
Appearing in the six-round co-feature, will be exciting bantamweight knockout artist Christian Carto (10-0, 10 KO’s).
Carto’s opponent will be named shortly.
Also in six-round bouts:
Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight bout.
David Gonzales (8-2-2, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Darius Earvin (4-1) of Los Angeles in a super lightweight bout.
Marquis Taylor (6-1) of Houston will fight Vincent Floyd (3-2-1, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest.
Antonio DuBose (8-2-1, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia battles Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KO’s) of New Haven, CT in a super featherweight bout.
Brandon Robinson (4-1, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight bout.
In four-round fights:
Demetrius Williams (1-2) of Philadelphia will take on Kashon Hutchinson (2-3, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a super lightweight affair.
Jerrod Taylor of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Steven Lopez (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight fight.
