Undefeated super lightweight Keenan Smith is ready and confident for his upcoming bout with Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk as the two prepare to meet in an eight-round main event on ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, July 14 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast) from Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.
The ShoBox telecast features eight returning fighters with a combined record of 94 wins against just four losses.
Dangerous southpaw “Killa” Smith, (11-0, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia will make his second appearance on the series as he takes on Baranchyk, (14-0, 10 KOs), a native of Minsk, Byelorussia fighting out of Miami, Okla., who is making his fifth appearance on the ShoBox series.
In the co-feature, former national amateur champion Kenneth Sims Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) will look to keep his record unblemished as he meets Rolando Chinea (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight scrap. Plus, undefeated Glenn Dezurn (9-0, 6 KOs) will take on Adam Lopez (16-1-1, KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight clash. In the telecast opener, Joshua Greer (13-1-1, 5 KOs) will battle Leroy Davila (5-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.
Win an autographed copy of Mike Tyson’s autobiography “UNDISPUTED TRUTH” by clicking HERE and subscribing to be entered to win this great prize along with any future ones!