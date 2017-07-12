Ringside Report is going to be live at ringside on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Baltimore, Maryland, as they play host to the Bushwacker Boxing Event in memory of M.B. Smith, SR. For those who aren’t aware, Baltimore is very much a fight town and this is one of many boxing events taking place throughout the year.
This card will be headlined by Jessie “The Beast” Nicklow, 26-8-3, 8 KO’s as he takes on Chauncey Fields, 4-3, 2 KO’s in an eighth round grudge match of Nicklow’s January 13th unanimous decision win over Fields. This fight will take place in the super middleweight division. This will be Nicklow’s first return to the ring since their first fight while Fields has subsequently dropped two fights via knockout. In boxing and life in general, every day is a new day and new opportunity. When within the confines of a ring anything can certainly happen.
The card will also feature Drayvontay Rawls, 8-0-1, 6 KO’s Vs Dion Richardson, 2-1, 2 KO’s. This fight will take place in the super lightweight division and is scheduled for six rounds. Additionally, “Dangerous” Donald Wallace, 2-0-1, 1 KO, will make his return after a draw in May, as he takes on Zarifbek “The Uzbek Warrior” Nishanbaev, 2-1, 2 KO’s in a four round fight. Rounding up the pro fights will be Ernest “Frost” Hall, 2-0, 1 KO Vs Tyrone Wright, 2-2, 0 KO’s, in a four round lightweight fight.
This event will also treat fans to a few amateur bouts to start out the program. This will provide an opportunity for fans to see some of the rising amateur stars who may very well find themselves in the pro ranks at some point in the future. 2017 keeps shaping up to be one of the best years in boxing in a long time and this card should add more fuel to the flame. We’ll be covering all of the action and providing a full analysis of the action.
Until then, tune in.
