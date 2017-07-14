By Joshua “City” Brewer (At Ringside)
Ringside Report was live in Baltimore, Maryland, at Michael’s 8th Avenue last night for the Bushwacker Boxing Event in Memory of M.B. Smith, SR. It was an action packed crowd with the place almost filled to capacity.
The main event of the evening saw referee Kenny Chevalier in charge of the action as Jesse “The Beast” Nicklow, 26-8-3, 8 KO’s, rematched Chauncey “Grimm” Fields, 4-3, 2 KO’s. Fields opened the fight with a left hook before Nicklow followed up with a right hook to the body. Nicklow continued to press and landed a solid body hook combination. Fields stayed assertive and landed a nice hook of his own before being on the receiving end of another hard combination from Nicklow. Near the end of the round Fields was able to catch Nicklow with a three punch combination though Nicklow dropped his hands and looked at the crowd to insinuate he wasn’t hurt.
Nicklow came out fast in round two landing a right hook. Fields was able to follow up with a two punch body combination of his own. Nicklow stayed on the aggressive front and dug in with two body shots of his own before landing a solid hook to the head that got the crowd’s attention. Both fighters ended up exchanging hard uppercuts on the inside midway through before Nicklow answered with another right hook to the head as the round closed.
The third round started with both fighters seemingly more reserved before Fields landed a solid hook to the body. Fields was then able to land a combination to Nicklow’s head. As the round progressed Nicklow pushed forward throwing power shots to the body. Fields found himself missing on a few wild punches as he tried to land. Nicklow closed the round with a short left hook.
In the fourth Nicklow started out with solid combinations before landing two hard right uppercuts that snapped Fields head back. Nicklow continued to walk Fields down as we got to the halfway point of the round. Fields also started to visibly tire out as his punch output decreased. Nicklow caught him with solid body shots as Fields found his back on the ropes. Nicklow landed another hard shot on Fields that brought the crowd to their feet as Fields started to swing with wild power shots that missed by a mile.
Nicklow picked up where he left off immediately in the fifth as he started the round with a hard right hook. Nicklow then found himself with his back to the ropes but was able to get the better of Fields while winning the hook battle. Midway through, Fields found himself with his hands near his waist as the body shots started to take their toll. Nicklow continued to press in an effort to get his man out catching Fields with an overhand right followed up by a left hook. Fields again found himself missing wildly as the round ended.
Fields wanted to show he was still in the fight to start the sixth as he landed two right hooks to the body. Nicklow was able to catch Fields again with a hook that napped his head. Nicklow caught Fields on the ropes and landed a number of unanswered shots though Fields seemed to take them fairly well. Nicklow finished the round landing a combo to the body finished with a solid right hook to the head.
The seventh round started with both fighters seemingly on their second wind before Nicklow caught Fields with a series of snapping shots with almost no retaliation. Fields tried to follow up with shots but wasn’t able to land anything clean. Nicklow started to press hard for the stoppage as he increased his volume of punches as the round moved forward. Nicklow rocked Fields with an exchange as he lied on the ropes and from there Fields tried to follow up only to take more punishment before slipping on the apron and hitting the canvas. The bell rang as Fields made it to his feet. The doctor then stepped in to stop the fight before the start of the eighth and final round giving Jesse Nicklow the victory.
“Dangerous” Donald Wallace, 2-1-1, 1 KO, took on Zarifbek Nishanbaev, 3-1, 2 KO’s, in the co-main event of the evening. Nishanbaev was the aggressor at the start and able to get in a solid right hand that forced the two fighters in an exchange of heavy punches. Both were able to land, but Nishanbaev seemed to get the better of Wallace during the exchanges. Wallace was able to bounce back with a solid right uppercut as his back was against the ropes. Wallace closed the round with a right hook.
Round two of the scheduled four saw Wallace start out more poised looking to utilize his jab. Nishanbaev was able to follow up with a couple of jabs to the body of Wallace as well before catching him with two left hooks back to back. As the round progressed both fighters found themselves launching hard punches but Nishanbaev was able to hurt Wallace with a hard shot that nearly made him buckle. Wallace was able to recover but Nishanbaev closed the round with the momentum.
Nishanbaev landed a left hook to the body to start the third. Wallace found himself on the backfoot as Nishanbaev continued to shoot forward. The two fighters both exchanged body shots near the one minute mark. Wallace was able to catch Nishanbaev with a hard left hook that made him stumble near the end of the round. As he followed up the bell rang before he could land any other significant punches.
The fourth and final round saw Nishanbaev start out with two solid overhand rights. Wallace found himself laying on the ropes as Nishanbaev looked to empty his tank with shots to the body, some missing while others landed with thudding power. Nishanbaev found himself backed to the ropes as Wallace landed a few solid shots to the body, capped by a solid shot to the head. The two fighters close the round swinging heavily with Wallace seemingly getting the better of Nishanbaev making it a pretty tough situation for the judges.
Ultimately, the judges scores were 36-40 and 37-39 (twice) in favor of Zarifbek Nishanbaev giving him his third victory.
The second of the pro fights featured Drayvontay Speed-Rawls, 8-1-1, 6 KO’s, as he took on Dion Richardson, 3-1, 2 KO’s. Richardson was able to land a few straight right hands early on. Speed-Rawls found himself on the canvas twice after tripping over Richardson’s foot. It should be noted that Speed Rawls is a southpaw and Richardson is an orthodox fighter. Speed Rawls closed the round landing several good jabs.
Speed-Rawls started out the second aggressively landing a two unanswered jabs. He was also able to land a solid left uppercut on Richardson. After a brief pause for a shoe tie, Speed-Rawls landed a snapping overhand left that woke up the crowd inside the venue. The two fighters found themselves in a tense chess match as the round went on before Speed-Rawls landed another snapping left prior to the end of the round.
Early in the third Speed-Rawls was able to land a solid left as Richardson tried to answer with a wild miss. Richardson started to utilize the jab more to both the head and body as the round moved forward. The latter part of the round saw the two fighters tangled before any exchanges.
Speed-Rawls started the fourth jabbing as he looked to stake his position and stand his ground. Richardson, though, was more aggressive caught Speed-Rawls with several shots as he attempted to duck his punches. The two fighters started to get testy and each had to be warned by referee Brent Bovell for intentionally hitting on a break. After the stern warning from Bovell, each fighter seemed eager to stake their claim as the more dominant as they each started to throw with bad intentions until the round ended.
Richardson was able to land a nice two punch combination early in the fifth. He then found himself missing many shots as he tried to follow up on the momentum. Speed-Rawls was able to bounce back and land a couple of solid left hands as Richardson started to drop his guard. Speed-Rawls caught Richardson with a hard right hook near the end of the round, likely sealing the round for him.
The sixth and final round saw pressing with jabs to the body to start. Richardson did land a right of his own to counter a shot coming in. As the round progressed each fighter were caught in clinches before Richardson was able to knock out Speed-Rawls mouthpiece with a shot stepping back. When the action resumed, Speed-Rawls moved back to utilizing his jab to the body to keep Richardson honest. The two fighters closed the round with hard exchanges.
In the end, the judges scored the fight 56-58 (Richardson), 56-58 (Speed-Rawls), and 55-59 (Richardson) awarding the split decision victory to Dion Richardson.
The pro action kicked off with a four rounder between Ernest “Lightning Bug” Hall, 2-0, 1 KO, taking on Tyrone “Showtime” Wright, 2-2, 0 KO’s. The first round started with tense action from each fighter as they looked to loosen up. Hall chose to primarily stay on the outside utilizing his jab. The two fighters got tangled several times when in close before any sustained exchanges could take place.
Wright started the second round with a jab to the body as he looked to invest downstairs. Hall was able to get inside on wright as the round progressed though he wasn’t able to land anything significant and missed on a number of punches. Hall subsequently had to be warned of rabbit punching by the referee. Immediately after, Hall was able to land the first significant two punch combination of the fight. Hall then utilized his jab for the remainder of the round as Wright moved forward trying to land with no avail.
Wright moved forward with more assertion to start the third and even started to show signs that he possessed the ability to cut the ring off. Shortly thereafter he on the receiving in of a three punch combo from Hall as he stepped in with his hands down. Wright was able to land a nice right straight as Hall found himself backed to the ropes a third of the way through the round.
The fourth and final round saw Hall choosing to bide his time smartly as he moved well on the outside forcing Wright to chase. Midway, both fighters found themselves landing hooks to the body with an occasional shot to the head. Wright sensed the urgency as he pressed forward while seemingly getting the better of Hall on the inside. This was probably Wright’s best round of the fight but not a enough to sway the judges.
The fight was officially scored the fight 38-38 and 39-37 (twice) as a Ernest Hall picked up the majority decision victory.
The night was very young when the action began as the show started with up and coming boxers from the amateur ranks. Overall, it was a good night of boxing for Baltimore and the sport itself here in 2017.
Win an autographed copy of Mike Tyson’s autobiography “UNDISPUTED TRUTH” by clicking HERE and subscribing to be entered to win this great prize along with any future ones!Contact the Feature Writers