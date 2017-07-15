When Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman’s fight ended in such odd fashion, the consensus thought was that a rematch was on the horizon. There were others who thought Mousasi was cheated out of a stoppage victory and should be headed for greener pastures in the UFC. Sometimes you wonder why we waste time speculating, as neither scenario came to fruition. Instead, Gegard Mousasi signed a lucrative contract with Bellator MMA. The talented middleweight contender cited more money and sponsorship freedom as factors for departing with the MMA juggernaut. Landing Mousasi might be the best signing Bellator MMA has ever made. He is a top flight, exciting, fighter with plenty left in the tank. Look for Mousasi to fight for the middleweight championship in the near future. His first fight is slated to be against veteran Alexander Shlemenko.
Speaking of Chris Weidman, he certainly is no stranger to oddities. Both fights with Anderson Silva had wild, improbable, finishes, and an odd strategic choice led to Weidman’s demise against Luke Rockhold. Look for The American Dream’s next fight with Kelvin Gastelum, which takes place July 16th, to include some odd circumstances as well. Kelvin is no stranger to the bizarre himself, as his last fight is shrouded in controversy. Both Weidman and Gastelum need to get back on track with a win, one will be disappointed.
Speaking of oddities, why do so many people use the phrase ‘release the Kraken’ when they want to describe something impressive, or dominant. Is it me, or didn’t the Kraken get its ass handed to him by a female head with snakes coming out of it? If I want to indicate it’s on, or cite dominance, I will say ‘release the Medusa.’
Speaking of getting their ass handed to him, is everyone ready for the Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown? One of these guys is going to get knocked out, otherwise, does it make sense to waste our time?
Speaking of making sense, it does not seem congruent to read about how many fans on social media, of both sports, boast about how they are going to boycott this fight, yet at the same time, social media is saturated with debates and claims about who won the latest press conference.
ike it or not, this fight is the biggest sporting event of the year, is going to break all PPV numbers, and has the curiosity of 99 percent of MMA and boxing fans. At worst, mild interest
.
Speaking of these press conferences, it is sad how such ridiculous displays of buffoonery have warranted so much attention and interest. While I am not going to say there is no way I am going to watch this fight, I am proud to say I have not watched one second of this press tour and plan to keep it that way. Where is the entertainment value in watching two grown men calling each other bitch in different parts of the country? Considering who was recently elected President of the United States, and how he managed to do so, I should not be surprised about how many people are loving the insulting and disrespectful flavor of this press tour. If the basket fits.
Speaking of entertainment value, there is no higher value of entertainment in combat sports than female MMA. Unfortunately, there was no female representation at UFC 213. Have no fear, however, Invicta FC 24 promises to heat up UFC fight pass this weekend. Get the popcorn ready.
Speaking of UFC 213, the PPV numbers have not been released yet, however, the low numbers for the UFC 213 prelims do not look promising. While the action and the fight cards have been mint for the UFC in 2017, the PPV numbers and TV ratings are not in keeping with the kind of quality being produced inside the cage. The rest of July is telling for the UFC and closes with one of the biggest PPV cards in recent memory. The card features the return of Jon Jones, as well as a plethora of great match ups. Is the UFC in decline, is a pressing question; I think we will have our answer once the month of July expires.
Speaking of pressing questions, does anyone know where the extremely deep ‘what say you?’ question came from? I first remember hearing on The O’Reily Factor, suggesting that is anything but deep. I think the question is fascinating in the sense that it speaks to how human beings often try and make things seem more complex than they are, or have to be. ‘What say you’ sounds more intelligent than ‘what do ya think’ (Bronx Accent), yet one is no more intellectual than the other. So why O’Reily must you always say, ‘What say you?’ The smartest people are always those who do not have to be creative in trying to prove how smart they are, they do not prove they produce. Much like the best MMA fighters.
What say you?
