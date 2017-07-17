This past weekend was eventful with a full lineup of excellent fights. Chris Eubank, JR., 25-1, 19 KO’s, left no questions when he put on a brilliant and dominating performance to defeat Arthur Abraham, 46-6, 30 KO’s, via unanimous decision. Eubank, JR., utilize his athleticism and skill to thoroughly outwork the slow starting Abraham. Abraham must ponder whether he wants to continue boxing professionally as this was likely his last chance to make a run at a title. Eubank, JR., moves on to participate in the World Boxing Super Series where he’ll test his mettle against other top super-middleweights to be called the best of the series.
Omar Figueroa, JR., 27-0-1, 19 KO’s, returned to the ring for the first time since 2015 and stopped the solid chinned Robert Guerrero, 33-6-1, 18 KO’s. Figueroa, JR., showed great power and repeatedly caught Guerrero with uppercuts that dropped him multiple times in the fight. It was an exciting fight for as long as it lasted. The referee called a halt to the bout early in the third round handing Guerrero his third straight loss. This was his first stoppage loss and though he showed that he has a solid chin, he has been in numerous wars over the last several years and is clearly on the decline. Many decisions have to be made. As for Figueroa, JR., it will be good to see him in with another challenger who will test him and take him deep into a fight to see where he’s at. Otherwise, great action performance.
Miguel Berchelt, 32-1, 28 KO’s, won a unanimous decision over Takashi Miura, 31-4-2, 24 KO’s, in a good display of power and skill in their World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight title fight. He was able to drop Miura in the fight but otherwise cruised to a dominating win. The fight didn’t live up to the hype as it was expected to be “Fight of the Year” candidate and ended with a lopsided win for Berchelt. Berchelt may have put himself in line to face Vasyl Lomachenko who is always in need of top caliber opponents.
Jezreel Corrales, 22-1, 8 KO’s got a majority decision win over Robinson Castellanos, 24-13, 14 KO’s, after their action packed fight went to the cards after being stopped at the advisement of the ringside doctor due to a large gash Castellanos received due to an accidental headbutt. Both fighters exchanged knockdowns in the fight. Corrales was the faster and more athletic fighter but Castellanos was the more technical boxer. Corrales came in at the welterweight limit after rehydrating from 130 pounds. Corrales kept his World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight title but did show many holes in his game from a technical standpoint. A rematch would be a good option for each fighter.
Sullivan Barrera, 20-1, 14 KO’s, put on a dominating display in his light heavyweight win over Joe Smith, JR., 23-2, 19 KO’s. Smith, JR., dropped Barrera in round one but from that point on Barrera put his boxing skills to work as he was able to repeatedly outland the retreating Smith, JR. Barrera’s performance showed that he’s definitely a force at light heavyweight and bigger paydays await. This was a setback for Smith, JR., but with the type of power he displays it may be a temporary setback. There are still plenty of options for both at 175.
