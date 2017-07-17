The mindset of the media, as well as a good portion of citizens in the United States of America is a dangerous one. Make no mistake about it, our country is in peril. If I were wrong, Donald J. Trump would not be President and this upcoming farce between Mayweather, JR. and McGregor would not be happening, and, more importantly would not be such a trending topic on the sports wires, as well as social media. I mention these two events together because they have eerie similarities. Allow me two explain.
First, the media has played both a big part in Trump getting elected and Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor having such strong legs. Trump received so much free press compared to the rest of the presidential candidates it was laughable; yet, The Donald continues to bite the generous hand of the media. The so called liberal MSNBC constantly covered Trump and his hateful nonsense, while providing Bernie Sanders and Trump’s GOP competition very little coverage. What is most mind boggling about this occurrence is that some TV executives were caught on tape saying that they knew that Trump would be bad for the country, but great for their bottom line. Even if you are a Trump supporter you must admit that is some maladaptive thinking.
In comparison, so many sports writers and media news outlets are covering Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor like it is a major, legitimate, event. Even before the fight was scheduled, prominent boxing writers were practically breaking their arm to be the first to tweet a picture of Conor McGregor at Michael Conlan’s professional boxing debut at The Theater in Madison Square Garden. Why? Not because they believed the potential fight was good for either boxing or MMA. It was because they were competing for hits. Welcome to America circa 2017.
Another similarity between these two unfortunate events is that the checks and balances put in to place to protects us from such atrocities failed us. Say what you want about the electoral college, but do most of you know why it was put in place? The founding fathers put this safety valve in place to prevent the American people from electing a maniac who was deemed not fit to run our country. Prevent us from being brainwashed by a con man. If the electors did not see Trump coming, I would say the EC is a failed system and might as well be abolished. In similar fashion, all athletic commissions had the responsibility to reject the idea of anyone making their professional boxing debut against a boxer with 49 bouts. The deviants behind Mayweather, JR. McGregor did not even break a sweat to find a commission willing to be so incompetent, as the Nevada State Athletic Commission proudly accommodated this farce, as they do anything Mayweather, JR. wants. As a side note, look for Floyd’s best friend, Kenny Bayless, landing the referee assignment for August 26th.
In both cases, the powers that be that are supposed to protect us from ourselves failed. Now I admit the Democrats put forth a deplorable Presidential candidate as well, but nothing as dangerous and unqualified as Trump. The Nevada Athletic Commission has no excuse for not flexing their authority, however, Bob Bennett and the like now have their souls owned by The Prince of Darkness.
Why did the electors and the athletic commission fail to do their job? Well, we now live in a country where more and more people appear to be above the laws and/or rules put in place. How much scharole you have, or is to be made, it typically a common denominator when people are deemed above the law. Welcome to America circa 2017.
Another reason why Trump and this fight have succeeded is that they both tap into visceral emotions. Let us face it, Trump would be nowhere in the political world if he did not accuse the first African American President of not being born in this country and subsequently tweeting every possible negative thing about him during his Presidency. Nobody wants to make anything about race, but it is all about race, believe me (Trump voice). Trump tapped into those who hated President Obama and they took him all the way to the presidency. No, not every person who voted for Trump is a racist, I know that much. With that said, everyone that I know personally who voted for Trump is a racist to some degree. Racism aside, people also fell in love with Trump because he is crass and insulting. Just like Trump, the press conferences between Floyd and Conor have been nothing but pissing contests, one insult after another. Americans eat that up. If I am wrong, shows like Jerry Springer would have died on the vine instead of being the pioneer of a culture of reality TV where the majority of the time insults and squabbles rule the tube.
Make no mistake about it, a boxing match, like a pissing contest, is much more intriguing when there is something different about the combatants. Police Vs Fireman, Mexican Vs Puerto Rican, Army Vs Navy, Italian Vs Irish…I can go on, but I hope you get it. The absolute best seller, however, is Black Vs White. Especially in boxing. Larry Holmes Vs Gerry Cooney was not the biggest publicized fight during the 1980’s because America thought Gentlemen Gerry was on par with The Easton Assassin in terms of boxing skills. If I am wrong, why do you think Dennis Rappaport implored Gerry to ‘do it for America’, in between rounds?
One of the major reasons why Ali Vs Frazier was so big was because, in the eyes of America, Ali represented the Ant-White, Anti-Government and Frazier represented the White, blue collar establishment. This was mostly due to the despicable actions of Ali painting Frazier as an Uncle Tom. On March 8, 1971, most of America tuned in to either see Ali beat up white America or Frazier shut the mouth of the black, anti-American militant. Yes, it was all about race. While most will not admit it, Mayweather Vs McGregor will have similar racial divides. Welcome to America circa since the beginning and, unfortunately, probably until the end of time.
Another reason why Trump and this fight succeeded was because America craves something new, the novelty if you will. If you were not a hateful racist and voted for Trump, you probably did so because you thought he represented something new in politics. It is not hard to get sold on something new today. We live in a world were a cell phone is out of date in less than a year, and a song from 2013 is considered old and uncool. When I was kid, I was exposed to such entertainers like Frank Sinatra and TV programs like The Honeymooners. Try introducing youngsters to something as old as that today, or the equivalent to that today. I admit, it is easy to get sold on something new when it comes to politicians especially. Most are out of touch with want people want, as well as deplorable in their own right. When you spend as much time voting for raises for yourselves and have much better healthcare than the people who are supposed to serve, how can you not expect frustration and rebellion?
Like Trump, most Americans see Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor as something new. A unique night of entertainment that they will not get from a regular boxing match or UFC fight. Now hardcore fans on both sides know there is much better options out there. However, the reality is the majority of Americans are neither hardcore boxing or MMA fans. How else do you explain all the mainstream media coverage for Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor, but virtually no mainstream media coverage for Joshua Vs Klitschko or Gaethje Vs Johnson. Also, I know some boxing writers who only care about the big fights, and refers to undercard fights on big PPV’s as who cares bouts. So, if that is the attitude of a prominent boxing writer…
Now, there are differences with Trump, when compared to Mayweather, JR. and McGregor. First, both fighters are actually fantastic at what they do. While Trump’s only real talent is that of a con man. Mayweather, JR. and McGregor came from nothing and worked hard to get where they are. While Trump’s success came from a ‘small loan’ from daddy (an amount most people never see in their lifetime, especially if you adjust the figure to inflation), which was followed by deceitful, cheating, undermining tactics where the majority of people where screwed out of money and the little guy always got shafted; incidentally, Trump’s track record is in keeping with what a lot of big name boxing promoters have been accused of over the years.
Before I get flooded with angry responses from Trump supporters. Let me say I was once a registered Republican, as well as a Democrat. Circa 2017, I have no affiliation with any political party. I have never voted for anyone named Clinton or Bush and I am a proud liberal. Just so you know.
If you are angry about Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Conor McGregor fighting, but are okay with how Trump became President and the racist history of our country, then you are missing the big picture. While America is great in the sense that you have the freedom to not watch the fight, disagree with Trump, as well as myself.
Having said that, there is disturbing trend in our country that is only going to get worse if we keep walking in the clouds on bigger issues and have this attitude that there is nothing wrong with this country. No, I do not want to move to another country or feel I should have to just because I think the United States of America is far from perfect; so please do not tell me if I do not like it here to move. A statement of such ilk is exactly why our country’s problems will never be resolved.
Most people do not want to have an intelligent discussion about the problems and distributing trends of America. Mayweather, JR Vs McGregor, like Trump, is shrapnel to that kind of attitude in America. Just my opinion of course.
I do not plan to get political anymore after this article, but I felt this needed to be said.
