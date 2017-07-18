Joshua “City” Brewer is the man in the DMV whose ringside at all the big and small fightcards that Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia put on. The boxers respect him and his readership has become worldwide, with his always interesting take on the sport in his many columns on RSR. With all this said, CEO/Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt felt this promotion for Brewer is well earned and comes at the right time for him to become RSR’s Lead Writer.
“Bad” Brad said, Joshua has “moxy” and reminds me of myself, when I first broke into the writing game covering boxing 20 years ago. I am very proud to have him on our great team.”
Brewer has been moved to the management page.