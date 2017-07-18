Nobody can doubt that the current hotbed for boxing is in Britain, as in the last few years Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have taken over with emphatic fashion. The impact which Eddie Hearn has had upon the boxing game is staggering as manifested by the presence of a glittering stable of fighters.
For the past twenty years Frank Warren has been the largest promoter in the UK by a country mile, but with his main man Tyson Fury out of action, The Hearn’s have, without a shadow of a doubt, taken the limelight.
The basic difference with Eddie Hearn is that he is not yet past his sell date, is fresh faced and is able to build an excellent rapport with his fighters. In addition, the new ‘social media’ craze fits Eddie Hearn to a tee. Heavyweight fighter David Haye coined it ‘The Eddie Hearn Show’. It’s the fight hype which draws in the viewers and then they become hooked. It’s like a form of ‘Boxing Bigbrother’ and fans just want to get their latest fix. IFL TV seems to have very strong links with both Matchroom and BoxNation. Kugan Cassius would be the prime entertainer and seems to be an expert in eliciting information from the boxer, whilst at the same time setting the cat among the pigeons to cause so called ‘beef’ between boxers. The boxers love the attention and the drama as it gets them into the theatrical domain of publicity, and at the same time more people will view if drama is on the horizon.
Eddie Hearn always seems to be at the epicentre of the squabbles and the day after will be having a cup of tea with Kugan Cassius at the Matchroom Mansion, discussing yesterday’s events. But what has made Matchroom so successful?
Well, to begin with, his father Barry Hearn grew up on a council estate and made his millions as a sports promoter in a number of different sports, but mainly in snooker and by backing Steve Davis. Eddie was brought up with a silver spoon in his mouth and has been able to venture out with daddy’s money. Also, Eddie Hearn will have the connections with Sky TV which will be the biggest draw for any UK fighter. The real take-over would be with their signing of Anthony Joshua who has led and inspired a new renaissance in British boxing. Joshua won the Gold Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, following in the footsteps of greats such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman. An astounding champion that seems to have all of the ingredients to bring in a wider audience to the sport. He is said to be potentially the first ever billionaire sportsman.
So, yes in essence boxing is booming in Britain because of the brains and backing of Hearn, and the outright sheer brilliance and brawn of Joshua. If you could imagine a perfect iconic role- model in the sport, Anthony Joshua would not be far off. He is a shining light of a lad among many hungry pretenders. His idyllic pose is for all to see, as if he was carved out of stone in the roman era, he resembles this at the weigh ins, a lady’s favorite and has actually studied the sport to become a true connoisseur of the sweet science.
Joshua won the IBF Heavyweight title in his 16th fight, against undefeated Charles Martin. Charles Martin called him out, and why would you ask? A big payday of course, as thousands will flock to see AJ. His last fight against Wladimir Klitschko drew in a traveling contingent of 90,000 fans at Wembley which was an all time record. And when AJ fights he loves a tear up, which is why the avid viewer will watch, and AJ does it in style. Klitschko succumbed to his ever eventual fate in the 11th round after hitting the canvas twice, and then the referee decided enough was enough. Anthony Joshua is on the brink of cleaning up the heavyweight division, and taking boxing to limits which have never been reached before.
