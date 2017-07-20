Exclusive Interview by Anthony “Zute” George
“A year from now I will be a world champion or a top contender in line for a world title the way Journeyman Management moves me.” – Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer, JR.
Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer, JR. is a professional boxer who competes in the bantamweight division. His professional record is 14-1-1, 6 KO’s. His lone blemish is a questionable four round majority decision loss against fellow prospect Stephen Fulton; the fight took place in Fulton’s hometown. Greer is a Chicago native and his stock is on the rise. Last Friday night on ShoBox, Greer, JR. earned his third impressive victory of 2017 with a flawless performance against fellow prospect Leroy Davila. “Don’t Blink” dominated the action from the inside and at range. Greer JR.’s first victory of 2017 also took place on ShoBox, as he bested the favored James Smith in stunning knockout fashion. Greer, JR. is on track to transition from prospect to contender as 2017 unfolds. Ringside Report recently caught up with Greer, JR. to discuss his big victory, as well as his future.
AG: Hello Joshua, congratulations on your victory. How would you rate your performance?
Thank you I feel like my performance was an 8 on a scale 1-10.
AG: How did you feel about facing a southpaw, how was your preparation any different?
This not my first time fighting a southpaw and at the end of the day a fight is fight. Some people get too crazy over this southpaw thing. It’s really no difference they have two arms and two legs.
AG: You broke your opponent down on the inside, but you landed hard shots from distance as well. Was this the game plan going into the fight?
That was the game plan. I didn’t care about his amateur career or being an Olympic alternate, I know what I bring to the table and me and my coach George Hernandez put the work in and covered all our bases in training
AG: You used your jab well, but sparingly, why did you not use your jab more frequently?
I used my jab when it was relevant and to set up certain shots he’s a good boxer so my plan was to get inside and land hard shots to the body, as well as hooks and right hands on a southpaw to take him out.
AG: In your fight with James Smith there seemed to be bad blood because he insulted you, for this fight that did not seem to be the case, yet you were just as lethal in this fight, what motivates you to get your opponent out of there?
With me, it’s bad blood once you’re on the other side of the ring. You are coming in there to hurt me and boxing is everything to me. This how I take care of my kids and provide for myself. So, once I feel your trying to take that away from me, I’m motivated to really hurt you.
AG: In your fight with Smith, you were sort of an underdog, not the case in this fight. Describe the difference between preparing as an underdog, compared to being the favorite?
I was still an underdog in reality. It was his promoters show which was Gh3 and in this case for all the events it wasn’t an A&B side it was a Gh3 side and the opponents side so I still prepared like the underdog I was in reality
AG: On several occasions you made it known you were not hurt when your opponent landed, we often hear a fighter really is hurt when they act in such a way, is that true? Were you ever hurt?
I was never hurt at all.
AG: This is your second dominate performance on ShoBox this year, what is next?
I am back in the gym already and I’m waiting for my management team, Journeyman Management to tell me on what’s next.
AG: What advice do you have for up and coming fighters?
Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready and keep good people around you that you can trust to put you and the right fights and move your career right.
AG: Where do you see yourself in a year from now?
A year from now I will be a world champion or a top contender in line for a world title the way Journeyman Management moves me. Also, I will be one of the next big superstars in the sport of boxing.