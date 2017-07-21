Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Lionel Butler who was a top ranked contender during his heyday and captured the IBO & WBF Heavyweight belts reveals his thoughts into his past career, what he would like to do with his future, and opinions upon the current climate in the boxing collective…
Butler, when at his peak was renowned as a force to be reckoned with. His blessed raw talent was marred by his lack of commitment outside of the game, but as they say c’est la vie, and he has confirmed that he has ‘no regrets’.
The “L Train” began his career with the status of a journeyman, and the beginning of his tenure was lackluster at best with a professional record of 6-10-1, 1 KO. However, he turned this image of himself around and went on a sixteen fight winning streak, fully capable of knocking any man out who stood in his way. The momentum had built and he was now a genuine contender for a heavyweight title shot. His biggest ever fight was probably against Lennox Lewis in a heavyweight title eliminator bout.
Ringside Report sat down with Butler recently for this exclusive interview.
WV: On re-living his glory days in his sixteen-fight winning streak from Don Askew in 1991 to James Flowers in 1995:
I was with Ten Goose Boxing Team, Joe Goosen was training me. I was in good shape, doing everything I had to do and that was to stay ready. I was fighting every month and never had time to lose focus.
WV: On his title eliminator bout against Lennox Lewis in 1995:
At that point and time Lennox was my toughest opponent, but I lost that fight because I didn’t prepare the way I should have.
WV: On what he would have done differently now looking back before facing Lewis:
If I could do it all over again I would do what I did to get me there. Focus, rest, train… No drinking, no parties and no sex. I was doing all of that. That fight would have set me up for Tyson.
WV: On his favorite performance:
To me my fight against Tony Tubbs was my best performance, mentally and physically I was there.”
WV: On his religion:
I was raised in the church, with my mother, father and grandmother.
WV: On why he returned to the ring as a veteran in 2009 against Fred Kassi:
I returned to the ring because I thought I could still do it, but I wasted my better years.
WV: On the recent Manny Pacquiao Vs Jeff Horn fight outlining corruption within the sport:
I think the judges will always have their favorite fighter even before the start of the fight. That’s why I would rather not leave it up to the judges, and get that KO!
WV: On what he would advise aspiring boxers to do from his expert experience:
My advice to the up and coming fighters of today is to stay focused on your job, and that’s fighting, treat your body right, that’s your tool. Stay loyal to your team, and don’t give away your power of attorney.
WV: And finally, on what you he would like to say to anybody out there reading this:
In hindsight, there is a lot I would have done differently, but I gained a lot of experience and I am giving it back by training fighters now.