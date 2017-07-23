Chris Weidman’s standing in the UFC was in some jeopardy after three straight losses by KO/TKO stoppage. Indeed, a loss in MMA, especially in the UFC, does not always equate into a death sentence, however, a fourth straight loss in similar fashion to Kelvin Gastelum would have put Weidman on life support. There was no need for a discussion whether or not to resuscitate The American Dream, as Chris Weidman returned back to his winning ways after dominating a very tough, well-rounded opponent.
It was an impressive victory for Chris, as he made it look easy. Indeed, no fight at this level is ever easy, however, this fight was fought on Chris’ terms from the onset. Using his much longer body, Weidman controlled distance early, then used his superior wrestling to take Gastelum down at about the 3:11 mark of round one. Unlike a lot of wrestlers, Weidman worked and tried to advance position once he took his man down. This was the theme of the fight throughout, until Weidman ended it with a submission, via arm-triangle choke, at 1:16 of round three.
The fight was not without a scare for Weidman, however. As Kelvin landed a straight left that dropped The American Dream at the end of round one, putting the former middleweight champion in a very precarious position. Weidman weathered the storm and benefitted from the clock, then proceeded to dominate the fight, as he did in virtually all of round one. While Kelvin’s left landed, it did not land flush, as it appeared Weidman fell down because he was caught off balance, more than the blow doing damage. With that said, if there was more time left in the round, with the position he was in; a vulnerable position on the ground, grasping at Gastelum’s leg, it could have been a game changer, similar to what we have seen in Weidman’s three consecutive losses. The New York fans held their breath, then showed appreciation when their beloved son prevailed.
With Weidman’s victory, the middleweight picture in the UFC became a bit clearer. Michael Bisping needs to get healthy and fight interim champ Robert Whittaker; when this fight will occur is anyone’ guess, fans are hoping sometime in the fall. Weidman would be the obvious choice to face the winner at this point, as George St. Pierre’s return to the UFC now appears murky. Also, Chris will move up from his number five ranking in the division. If Chris does not want to wait until The Count and Whittaker lock horns, he can face a Derek Brunson, or Luke Rockhold, if he is ever ready, in a title eliminator fight. All fun options for the fans.
No matter how the middleweight picture unfolds, there is one thing for certain, as Chris Weidman said it himself, “I am back Baby.”Contact the Feature Writers