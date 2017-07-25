Conor McGregor has called his shot by claiming he can stop Floyd Mayweather inside four rounds, and one of the Irishman’s former opponents has insisted ‘The Notorious’ is capable of delivering on his pre-fight prediction.
McGregor’s odds of beating Mayweather are shortening all of the time in the build-up to the August 26 super-fight in Las Vegas, and one of the big reasons people are putting their money on the underdog is his punching power.
Eighteen of the Irishman’s 21 victories in mixed martial arts have come by stoppage and he boasts an impressive list of KO/TKO wins in the UFC having stopped the likes of Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo en route to becoming the first man to hold titles in two different weight classes at one time.
Alvarez lasted just over eight minutes before McGregor finally put him away with strikes at UFC 205 in November 2016, and the former lightweight champion has insisted ‘The Notorious’ does have the punching power required to separate Mayweather from consciousness and his perfect professional record. However, he will have to do it quickly.
“Conor has about three or four rounds to get this done,” Alvarez told ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast. “When this comes down to being a technical boxing match, which is usually around round four, between round five to 12, it usually goes to the more technical boxer.
“I think within those four rounds, if you don’t think Conor can knock this guy out, you’re an idiot or you just don’t know fighting because it can very well happen.
“If he doesn’t get it done by then, it could look very one-sided. The technical boxing of Floyd Mayweather is enough to make it look really one-sided for him. But Conor, there is a real chance he can put him away.”