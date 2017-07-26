Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
“I didn’t come into boxing to take part, but to take over.” – Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois
Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois is Frank Warren’s hopeful answer to Anthony Joshua. Dubois is a gargantuan specimen of a human being, towering in at 6 foot 5 inches at the mere age of 19. Could he be the next Mike Tyson? Iron Mike won the title at the age of 20 on November the 22nd, 1986, finishing Trevor Berbick in round two of a very one-sided affair.
Dubois aims to win the Heavyweight Championship of the world at such an incredibly young age. High hopes have been put on his enigmatic shoulders, already. Tipped for greatness by the insiders of the sport, and he has also made the Great Britain squad for the next Olympics. Dubois has an impressive amateur record of 32-1-3, and a so far, an unblemished professional record of 4-0, 4 KO’s.
To have already have been rumored to have knocked down Anthony Joshua puts him in a very select field. David Price has said he put AJ down, and we fully well know Klitschko has. Dubois’ backyard is at the Copper Box Arena in London where he has been making his name under the watchful eye of the intrigued masses. Slowly, but surely being built as a fighter…
Dubois reason for signing for Warren was simply because “he offered me the best contract.” His fifth professional bout will be on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders v Willie Monroe, JR., and his opponent is soon to be announced. The spectacle will be taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London on the16th September.
RSR caught up with Daniel for this exclusive interview…
WV: Hi Daniel, it’s great to have you with us. So, what originally got you into boxing? Do you feel it helps with discipline? And do you think it should be an available sport on the PE curriculum in schools?
My dad got me into boxing when I was five years old and I really think that it helped with my discipline, and focus. I truly believe it should be on the school curriculum, because it would help young children to start to gain discipline and help with their focus on what they are doing at school.
WV: Your prediction for Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor? And Canelo Vs GGG?
Mayweather, JR. will totally outclass McGregor, he is on another level compared to his inexperienced opponent. And I think that “GGG” is going to be too strong for Canelo.
WV: Your family is of a fighting ancestry. Could you tell me about this…
I found out that I am related to Sylvia Dubois who was a bare-knuckle fighter from the 19th century, she lived on a plantation and was ill treated by her master. Bashed her up and got her freedom. What a story…
WV: Did you really drop Anthony Joshua in sparring?
Yes, I did drop Anthony Joshua in sparring, it was just a very good spar though.
WV: What makes you so different from all of the other heavyweights? As in, do you think that you could beat them?
I have got youth and determination on my side, I train hard every day, and I didn’t come into boxing to take part, but to take over.Contact the Feature Writers