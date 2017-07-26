By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR readers I am truly sorry for my absence, but at my age, I am lucky to still be amongst the walking let alone living! I missed you and really appreciate the kind words in your emails you sent over the last few months to his old Jew. Sadie, my loving wife and “Queen of the Ball Breakers” loves reading them too! So, enough about me, and let’s get to some boxing…
Floyd Mayweather, JR… You can kiss my old Jewish tuckus with this farce of a fight between you and Conor McGregor. Great stage show, I will give you that, but this is not a boxing match. And like Bradley said on his show to the Nevada Boxing Commission who is sanctioning it! Shame Shame is your middle name.
Canelo Alvarez… He is going night night when he faces Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in 7 rounds when they fight in September! No need to thank me for my spot on prediction. Send bagels….
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father) … Al would have been so disgusted with them milking an event and calling it boxing when it’s not. But he would love the world class shit talking Conor dealt out to Floyd who will return the favor when they step in the ring next month! You can bet your bippie on that.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award Posthumously Goes to Harpo Marx. I loved Harpo so much. Years back, I met him with Al on Miami Beach in the late 50's and he was a true mensch!