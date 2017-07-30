Showtime put together an awesome boxing card last night. The action was headlined by Adrien “The Problem” Broner, 33-3, 24 KO’s in a highly anticipated fight with Mikey Garcia, 37-0, 30 KO’s. The differences in style was apparent during the entrances for the two. You have to see it to understand. The first round kicked off in tense fashion. Broner threw the first punches though nothing landed. Broner was able to land a nice left check hook early, the first meaningful shot. Garcia chose to feel Broner out through the first minute and a half. Broner seemed intent on using the jab as well. Garcia was able to step in to land a nice right hand late in the round. Broner won round one by default as Garcia didn’t throw much.
In round two Garcia started throwing shots earlier in the round as he looked to slow Broner’s movement. Garcia was able to land a solid left hook to the body as Broner was against the ropes. Garcia started to use his jab to open and find Broner. Garcia closed the round with a double hook body combination. Broner opened round three with a good left hook that caught Garcia. Garcia continued to press as broner utilized his lateral movement. Garcia landed a huge left hook on Broner midway through and tried to follow up the shot with more combinations. Garcia was able to cut the ring off and land combinations on Broner as he had his back against the ropes once again. Garcia seemed to have gained the momentum.
In round four both fighters met in the middle of the ring as Broner started to open up more, mainly using his jab. As the round went on Garcia continued to press forward cutting the ring off as he continued to invest in body shots. Broner was able to follow up with a two punch combination near the thirty second mark. Both fighters exchanged shots as Broner found himself against the ropes near the end of the round.
Garcia continued to press in round five and was able to land shots on Broner as he stepped back. Broner started to open up in the last minute of the round though Garcia continued to answer back with combinations. Broner ended the round landing a combination. On to the sixth round where the script remained similar early on. Garcia continued to throw more punches than Broner and was able to land when he let off combinations. Broner tried to offer resistances but wasn’t throwing nearly enough punches. Garcia was in full control up to this point.
Broner started more aggressively in round seven and landed a few shots early, even backing up Garcia. As the round wore on Garcia was able to keep on track with work from the previous rounds as he continued to stalk Broner and land solid shots. Garcia landed a heavy handed combination to close out the round right before the bell rang. Garcia opened up even more in round eight as he got more aggressive landing a multitude of combinations on Broner. Broner chose to talk as Garcia continued to do his talking with his hands. Broner landed a solid right late in the round but didn’t show enough to win the round as Garcia looked as sharp as he did from the opening bell.
Round nine commenced with Broner coming out throwing jabs as he pressed forward looking to back Garcia up. Garcia was still able to get in punches of his own. Broner opened up near the end of the round landing a couple of body combinations though some of the shots were low. This was the most life Broner had shown in the fight. Both fighters met in the center of the ring looking to re-establish themselves in round 10. Garcia started to throw shots using his movement to frustrate Broner. Broner was able to land a solid left hook that seemed to get Garcia’s attention later in the round. From there, Broner continued to take the lead though Garcia offered much resistance landing combinations of his own in what turned out to be a close round.
As the championship rounds commenced, both fighters seemed eager in round 11 and neither fighter seemed tired. Garcia was able to land the significant shots through the first half of the round as Broner was unable to get off many shots. He added movement to the mix as he continued to land. Garcia had the upperhand as the round closed. Broner came out pressing in round 12 though Garcia was still landing the more cleaner and effective shots. Broner seemed content with covering up as Garcia threw shots. Broner was able to hurt Garcia to the body with a combination midway through the round but wasn’t able to immediately capitalize. Broner again caught him with a multi-punch combination. Garcia didn’t back down and continued to move forward. Both fighters closed the round throwing shots but the real damage had been done by Mikey Garcia.
It officially went down as a unanimous decision victory for Garcia with scores of 117-112, 116-112 (twice). Garcia looked very sharp and comfortable in his move up to 140 and made a statement. With the victory, he’s peaked the intrigue for a potential fight with the winner of the Terrence Crawford Vs Julius Indongo after their junior welterweight unification fight. Garcia has shown that he’s a special fighter and regardless of division, bigger fights are ahead.
The Showtime televised version of the card kicked off with the co-main event featuring Jermall “ The Future of Boxing” Charlo, 26-0, 20 KO’s, making his debut at middleweight taking on Jorge Sebastian Heiland, 29-5-2, 16 KO’s. Charlo looked primed and ready at 160 pounds and was actually the bigger man though moving up. Charlo started out jabbing and moving early. His sharp jab set the tone as he looked locked in. Heiland was throwing shots but wasn’t landing as Charlo’s reach gave him significant trouble. Charlo close with two straight jab-straight combinations.
Charlo kept the same strategy early in round two as he continued to use his jab before opening up with a three punch combination that landed cleanly on Heiland. Charlo dropped Heiland with a short right cross midway through and Heiland looked wobbly as he answered the count. Charlo then started to pummel Heiland as he unloaded with pretty much every punch in his arenal. Heiland stayed up for a while but was almost dropped again after being buckled near the 10 second mark but was able to some how make it through the round.
Prior to round three Heiland had to have his knee checked by the doctors as he seemed to have incurred an injury. They let the fight go on and Charlo went back to the jab in round three. As the round wore on Heiland continued to take solid, clean shots from Charlo as he wobbled around the ring on an injured left knee. The referee had the doctors check Heiland once again prior to the start of round four and he was again allowed to continue. Charlo immediately picked up where he left off landing clean jabs, straights, and uppercuts. Charlo wobbled Heiland again with a hard right straight and from there unloaded with combination that sent Heiland to the floor for the second time. Heiland stood up but was clearly hurt and wobble to the point where the referee had to hold him up. The fight was then stopped as Charlo gain the victory in his middleweight debut.
The fight officially went into the books as a technical knockout and 2:13 of the fourth round. With the victory Charlo put himself in line for a mandatory World Boxing Council (WBC) title shot, a belt currently held by Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Charlo has a pretty high ceiling and has an opportunity to make a real statement at 160 pounds.
Two large heavyweights were featured on the live stream action via Showtime’s Youtube page.
Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller 19-0-1, 17 KO’s Vs Gerald Washington 18-2-1, 12 KO’s. Miller came in at 298 pounds. Miller started off the first minute of the round in his defensive shell as Washington utilized his jab to try and find range before landing a solid right to the body. He remained active and landed a right hook as well as another body combination. Miller continued to cover up and missed when he did attempt to throw shots. Washington spent the majority of the round on the backfoot as Miller pressed forward. Miller was able to land a decent combination on Washington as he trapped him in the corner with about 10 seconds left. Washington won the round but Miller was coasting.
As round two commenced Miller seemed intent to use his offense more. Miller was able to again pin Washington to the ropes and tee off as Washington did his best to keep the larger Miller off. As the round wore on Miller used his side to continue to press forward and was able to land shots on Washington who seemed to start to tire. Both fighters closed the round throwing shots though Miller was able to land the harder, cleaner shots. Miller turned it up even more in round three catching Washington with a solid upper cut that put him on retreat again. Washington was able to land when the opportunities opened but they seemed to have no effect on Miller.
Miller was able to get in a few heavy shots on Washington in the fourth, capped by a hard shot that had washington leaning on the ropes near the two minute mark. Washington was able to answer back but continued to be on the backfoot. Miller started to use his jab more and was able to land several hard right hooks to Washington’s body. Washington’s punch output dropped in the fight as he started to retreat and be more on the defensive side. Miller continued to press landing shots, even catching Miller with a combination against the ropes again. Washington started to pick up with his punches towards the end of the round.
Washington started the sixth on the offense and started to pound Miller with hard combinations and even bucked Miller with a right hand. Miller shook his head as to say he wasn’t hurt but Washington continued throwing. Halfway through the fight, Miller was able to regain himself and started to throw more shots though he had to be warned by the referee for punching low. Washington caught miller with a hard right to the body but Miller didn’t blink. Miller again caught Washington in the corner before the round closed and started to land several unanswered shots before Washington was able to tie him up just as the bell rang.
Miller picked up where he left off in the seventh round as he continued to land shots on the tired Washington. Washington essentially moved to every corner of the ring but was unable to stop the onslaught from Miller who caught him against the ropes with a five punch combination at one point. Washington was able to make it through the round but didn’t look as though he had much fight left. Washington showed a bit of life early on in round eight as he landed a few shots but his body language showed that he was very tired. Miller continued to press forward as in previous round landing the majority of his shots as Washington had his back on the ropes. Miller closed the round throwing hard shots that wobbled Washington as he essentially fell into his corner.
The referee stepped in to call the fight off as Washington stood in his corner. Washington didn’t offer any resistance and the stoppage was certainly understandable. Miller walked away with the technical knockout victory propelling him towards some of the bigger fights in the heavyweight division.
Earlier in the night Rau’shee Warren, 15-2, 4 KO’s, notched a nice victory over McJoe Arroyo, 17-2, 8 KO’s. Warren puts himself back in title contention as he now is the mandatory for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight title. Katie Taylor, 6-0, 4 KO’s, continued her impressive run as she was able to get a technical knockout victory over Jasmine Clarkson, 4-9. This was Taylor’s fourth fight and victory in 2017 and we may see her again before the year is over.
Once again it was a great night in boxing for 2017. You could essentially say that we’re just getting started as there is plenty more action to come before the year is over. Stay tuned as Ringside Report will bring you all of the latest and greatest info in the world of boxing.Contact the Feature Writers