So, the whole world is talking about Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor, and the fact that it’s a cross-over sport. This hasn’t been seen for quite a few years, and nobody has ever been able to cross-over and win. It’s all very Matrix isn’t it. All we need now is some premonitions from The Oracle to tell us if the Irish luck is going to be enough to change the course of fighting history.
This leads us onto greater questions though, as contact sports in its simplest form boils down to who is the hardest? We all did it in school, who is the toughest guy in the year? I bet he could smash him, we would ponder and debate. And now as grown developed human beings we still like to contest these thoughts against each other in our minds. It’s such a man thing, but come on let’s be honest we enjoy it, and some things will never change. The ‘measuring up contest’ is here to stay and will be done by our grandchildren after us. Alpha, beta, gamma, wherever you fit into the food chain being a tough guy is systemic in everybody, survival of the fittest.
But, who is the hardest of them all? And I mean not only in boxing; weight class, pound for pound, karate, MMA, judo, man, or woman who have lived in the last four hundred years. Who would win if it was a battle to the death? Kill or be killed? Last man standing.
Bruce Lee? Nope. Mike Tyson? Nope. Muhammad Ali? Nope. The Terminator if he was real? Nope. The answer you are looking for is not even debatable. The answer is the one and only Lenny McLean.
McLean is ‘The Legend’ in his own right, known as the original ‘Guv’nor’ of the London underworld. This is a title which still stands today, and many a man would envy to have this status as their own. Pure, hardcore, pipe-hitting, self-indulgent, street fighting, bareknuckle boxing on the cobbles.
Stripping fighting clean to its basic anatomy Lenny McLean was the hardest mofo to have ever stepped face on this planet. Not only in his generation, but every generation, and quite probably all the generations in the future of mankind.
When he fought in battle he would toy with his opponents, and if they even dared to touch him; he was merciless, non-forgiving and remorseless in his relentless retaliation. For example, Mad Gypsy Bradshaw head butted him, and Lenny responded by stomping on his head several times and there was nothing the referee could do. A born predator, punisher, and passionate executioner if anybody tried to get in his way.
McLean was very well known in the underworld of London, and was affiliated with the likes of The Krays and Ronnie Biggs. Known as an enforcer and at times his name was solely used just to ‘warden off’ other criminal fraternities, such as the Mafia and the IRA.
As legend has it McLean flew to the USA to fight John McCormack the Mafia’s so called ‘hardest man’. McLean dispatched of him in three minutes and flew back home later that night with a case of cash. Smash and grab job on the mafia, now that is gangster! The Triads hardest enforcer Steven Lao Tung got banged up by Lenny in under sixty seconds; crash, bang, wallop and the job was done. And finally, Mexico’s toughest taxman Miguel Sanchez lasted thirty seconds in a dual with McLean. In the 1980’s Lenny McLean had taken out the toughest head honchos of the criminal world.
Mr. T even turned down a fight with him as he was doing his ‘movies’ and didn’t want to be seen to have a mashed-up face. McLean’s most infamous fights are with the trilogy against Roy Shaw, what are now fights that are watched by the youth of today. Prior to the fights Lenny openly admitted to having a ‘bee in his bonnet’ about Shaw, but once he had won the trilogy there was no doubt that Lenny McLean was the undisputed Guv’nor.
Later, in his life he turned to acting, and was a hit in the movie Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, however during the filming of Lock Stock Lenny got cancer and sadly passed in 1998. Whilst having his illness he can be quoted as saying:
“I lived like a man, and now I shall go out like a man.”
His legend will forever live on, as he will be remembered as the hardest fighter of all time.