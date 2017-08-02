With the fall boxing calendar promising the crossfire of hurricanes with several long awaited matchups one has to wonder why former Middleweight champion Daniel “The Magic Man” Jacobs has fallen off the celebrity radar. Although it was only this past March 18th, Jacobs was fighting on the world stage at Madison Square Garden in a much anticipated unification match against multi-belt holder Gennady Golovkin it feels much longer as Golovkin came out of New York City that night with Danny’s belt and a unanimous decision victory over the Brooklyn native.
Danny cried foul that night at press conference believing he won the fight but Ringside Report believes the judges were quite accurate and agreeing the cards were not only fair, but made sense. Jacobs had several inspiring flurries where he rang Golovkin’s bell in mid ring, but each time he backed off to admire his work, he failed to maximize the moment, allowing Gennady to reclaim the rounds.
Now the victor is on another collision course in long awaited high profile match up against Canelo Alvarez on September 16th in Paradise, Nevada. Alvarez is regarded as not only a true threat to the people’s champion but has long been considered boxing’s premiere pay per view attraction with the retirement of Floyd Mayweather, JR. in September 2015. (The nonsensical matchup of Mayweather, JR. Vs MAA champion Conor McGregor August 26th notwithstanding.)
After several post-fight conferences Daniel used public forums to address the need for a rematch and hoped to put public pressure on the champion and promoters into igniting a return bout simply because it was in his best interest. Naturally Jacobs fans were disappointed but the media was keen to Golovkin’s well-publicized mission to capture all the belts and bragging rights with Alvarez who for a short time held the WBC middleweight belt he took from Miguel Cotto via unanimous decision in November 2015 but relinquished it May 9, 2016 rather than bow to public pressure in unifying then against Gennady. The hit list included the elusive Billy Joe Saunders who holds the lightly regarded WBO version of belt and the jackpot of conquests, Alvarez himself.
Saunders was hard pressed to secure one single defense against relatively unknown Artur Akavov last December. Billy Joe was issued a warning from alphabet soup to defend or be stripped. Several attempts by Gennady’s manager and trainer Abel Sanchez to bring that bout to fruition failed to materialize. Alvarez’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya who famously held this super match up at bay for over three years had finally agreed the timing was right to cash in on mega bout, but my eyes don’t deceive me. Oscar has been patient in watching Gennady’s prime slowly slip away preparing to make his 19th defense at 35 years of age while his cash cow is entering his prime at 27.
Should Golovkin emerge victorious he is bond by contract to give Canelo a rematch with a probable target date in late December. Saunders who will be fighting on the same date in London facing former Golovkin challenger Willie Monroe, JR. would be an attractive matchup in May of 18 should both men still hold titles, leaving local hero Jacobs out in the cold.
It was suggested by this writer back in March that Daniel should get his promoter Al Haymon to line up a crack at one of the super middleweight titles and head Gennady off at the pass and wait for him to rise a division seeking Daniel’s title rather than hope for a rematch at 160.
With the WBC belt up for grabs Jacobs could easily step in as a contender to vie for vacated title while George Groves, James DeGale, and Gilberto Ramirez holding the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts respectively. None would be an odds on favorite to beat Jacobs, and top middleweight contender David Lemieux still offers an attractive marque name in which Daniel can placate a worthwhile date on calendar year.
Daniel is a well noted cancer survivor, hence his nickname and has been using his free time bringing cancer awareness to the masses and supporting the fight in children’s hospitals. He has had time to launch a clothing line, the Daniel Jacobs Miracle Man Collection but has been quiet on social media war fronts. Even his twitter account boasts no future target or comeback bout.
Haymon has hinted at the possibility of Danny fighting on the Golovkin/Alvarez undercard with an opponent yet to be named. If Jacobs has been in training and battle ready the afore mentioned Lemieux would be a crowd pleasing favorite and help lift both the live gate and PPV sales.
You may recall Daniel refused to weigh in morning of his fight in favor of rehydrating where it was estimated he was over the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds when he entered ring to face off with Golovkin. The IBF withdrew title recognition the morning of the fight as they have a strict 10 lbs. maximum rehydration rule. While no one expects “The Miracle Man” to call out 175 pound champion Andre Ward it is expected he recapture the public’s interest and vie for a title soon. Danny with his touching background story and incredible talent needs to display his skills and focus on the old axiom, “strike while the iron is hot.”
