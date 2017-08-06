Around the world inside the ring so much has transpired since my last article that I felt the need to forgo an upcoming bout with handicap and analysis and just shoot from the hip. The boxing landscape has become a public forum of soap operas, gossip, and sad farewells that Ringside Report has decided to cut through the news as well as debris and keep avid readership on par with celebrity fisticuffs.
Like your local weather channel not all news is good news but like hail in August, fascinating nonetheless. Let’s start off with hammer and nails. Yes, several name boxers have decided to hang up the gloves for good following on the heels of the recent departure of former welterweight champ Paulie Malignaggi this summer. Former two time champion (Jr welter and welterweight) Timothy Bradley has joined the ranks of retired ring vets, and both former pugilists continue budding careers as boxing analysts for cable networks. Paulie, once you get past his thick New York accent has a boxing acumen second to none.
Malignaggi is still in top notch shape and signed on to be a sparring partner for rich novice Conor McGregor as he prepares for his boxing pro debut and 100 million dollar payday against Floyd Mayweather, JR. Amidst rumors that Malignaggi’s speed and experience were humiliating the MAA fighter, Paulie dismissed himself from camp saying the workouts had become a carnival atmosphere amid the plethora of media coverage.
Timothy is such a humble man he needs to share more of the keen insights he witnessed with the audience. What makes him special is he has compassion and never shills promos about himself.
Add the proud iconic Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez to roster of recent retirees and you’re starting to see an era come to an end. JMM hasn’t fought since May 2014 when he gave Mike Alvarado a 12 round beating and took his WBO version of welterweight title via unanimous decision. After a year’s rest Juan was rumored back in gym and teasing media about eventual returning against Miguel Cotto penciled in as dance partner. The proper negotiations for the contest never materialized and he has decided to take a final bow leaving us with over two decades of fistic memories. Marquez ledger caps off at 56-7-1, 40 KO’s. The Mexican warrior is a can’t miss candidate for first time ballot entry to Hall of Fame. “Dinamita” will be missed.
Next up long reigning former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko decided to not pursue a rematch with Anthony Joshua that was slated to take place on November 11th. The gents staged what was perhaps the best heavyweight title fight in decades resulting in a TKO in round 11 win for the heavyweight champion Joshua. Both behemoths tasted the canvas. The Ukrainian giant parts with a 69-5, 53 KO’s ledger. At forty one, Dr. Steel Hammer is still one of most physically fit fighters in the world but has been plagued in recent years with injuries while training. He has dominated the heavyweight division for better part of fifteen years and capturing all belts at one time or another. In championship fights he is an incredible 36-5. Promoter Eddie Hearn is holding a date open for Joshua with number one contender Kubrat Pulev as a most likely opponent.
Anthony has also entered the “TMZ” zone of boxing this week as it has been leaked to media he has been carrying on an affair with former junior welterweight champion Amir Kahn’s wife, Faryal Makhdom Kahn. Amir has spoken out and confirmed the split and eventual divorce. While never my style to mettle in someone else’s private affairs the news worthy tidbit has people speculating on Joshua’s sensibilities while other rowdy fans applaud his taste in women. Divorce is never easy on a couple and making this a public fiasco is beneath all involved. Anthony has denied the allegations.
There was some cry baby “twitters” about some clown named Tyson Fury who frauded his way through the rankings with his big mouth and tiny skills claiming he too has joined the ranks of retired boxers. No one is listening or cares. Just go away Fury, your carnival act was stale before it arrived.
In the aftermath of last week’s loss to Mikey Garcia, Adrien “About Busted” Broner is surely in denial that he will recapture a world title and return to glory status. Broner was shut out every round by the lightweight champion. Even when spoon fed second tier fighters by Showtime Boxing like Adrian Granados, Ashley Theophane, and Khabib Allakhverdiev he has failed miserably at looking like a headline attraction. Perhaps it’s time to join the soldiers returning from war and call it a day. This is no dis. You have a legion of loyal fans who don’t wish to see you become a steppingstone or gate keeper. Your intense personality is tailored made to join both Paulie and Tim behind the scenes instead of inside the ring.
Back to the trenches. Manny Pacquiao has executed his rematch clause with one Jeff Horn from Australia. You may remember last month this recent outing as the worst robbery in recent memory. Ringside Report awarded Pacman 8 of 12 rounds, with one being a 10/8 round. Scoring by judges were ludicrous as well as inept ref who allowed Horn to fight with his head as third weapon.
With Manny’s contract with Top Rank about to expire he needs someone from his camp with a vested interest in his career and wellbeing to placate a neutral site like the United States. Barring a stoppage this reporter no longer believes Pacquiao can get fair treatment in Greenland, Australia. Longtime trainer Freddie Roach who traditionally always claims the “old” Manny is back in every training camp has stated that Manny should retire after the rematch. There seemed to be a flagrant disregard for Pacquiao’s legacy as Horn had a new contract in place and as challenger was able to negotiate fighting overseas on his home turf. Manny who hasn’t scored a knockout victory for seven years was at mercy of judges and hometown decision before ink was dry on contract.
To absolve himself from poor match making skills promoter Bob Arum said he debriefed the Pacquiao camp saying to take the challenger seriously as Horn was a big strong kid with knockout power. Nothing could prepare Team Pac better than if bout was promoted anywhere but down under.
Saved the tirade for last, but I am so sick and tired of the prima donna attitude once again being displayed by middleweight challenger Canelo Alvarez who refuses to be sanctioned by the WBC in his quest to beat true champion Gennady Golovkin. After stalling the public’s three year demand for the fight and making up his own “Canelo catch weights” in between, he has now refused to pay sanctioning fees and only wishes to have the IBF title recognition.
Some say this is his way of getting even with WBC for demanding that he unify his WBC title with Golovkin last year. Saying he would not be bullied into fighting a fight he wasn’t ready for claiming not to be a true middleweight he vacated his belt.
Those in the know realize he has entered ring at 170 pounds for years. Gym rats have speculated that he avoided IBF junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who has since vacated also and now is the WBC’S number one middleweight contender. By turning his back on the World Boxing Council, he frees himself from obligation of being forced to commit to fighting Charlo who just happens to be a bonafide threat.
If his dogged persistence of avoiding Golovkin for far too long while undeserving fighters like blown up welter weight Amir Kahn wasn’t on display for world to see than rumor mill wouldn’t gain much credence among media and fans.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers