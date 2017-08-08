On Saturday, August 5th, Arnold Barboza, JR., 17-0, 6 KO’s took on Jonathan Chicas, 15-2, 7 KO’s, on ESPN. Barboza, JR., looked to be the calmer fighter through the first round, scoring by utilizing his jab as the fighter met in the center of the ring. Chicas missed on a few wild shots. Barboza, JR., landed the more significant punches and his reach advantage proved to be key. Both fighters exchanged combinations early at the start of the second round with Chicas landing a few shots to the body of Barboza, JR. near the two minute mark Barboza, JR., landed a solid left that got the attention of Chicas. As the round wore on Barboza, JR. started to land more with a variety of shots as he looked to distance himself.
Barboza, JR., continued to use his skill on the outside in the third and dropped Chicas with a hard left hook. Chicas was able to answer the count but continued to be outboxed for the remainder of the round. Chica was more aggressive in his pursuit in the fourth as he looked to break the rhythm of Barboza, JR. Barboza, JR., was able to maintain his momentum as he continued to box, though Chicas remained unbroken. In the fifth round Chicas dropped Barboza, JR., with a solid overhand right. This was by far Chicas best round of the fight and he seemingly gained the momentum.
Chicas turned up the pressure in the sixth and was repeatedly able to land on Barboza, JR., to include overhand rights. Barboza, JR., started to show that he had defensive flaws and was almost unable to avoid the overhand right whilst seemingly giving Chicas the blueprint to his vulnerability. Barboza, JR., started out the seventh a bit more aggressive. Chicas sustained a cut from an accidental elbow from Barboza, JR., and had to be checked by ringside doctors who allowed him to continue. When the action resumed, Chicas was able to immediately stun Barboza, JR., with another overhand right that buckled his knees. Chicas stormed in with a flurry of shots looking to finish but then started to take damage himself from solid hooks and uppercuts from Barboza, JR.
The eighth and final round saw each fighter able to have their moments as Barboza, JR., utilized his right hand to try and discourage Chicas as he continued to try to land the overhand right. As the round wore on Barboza seemed to game the moment and finished the round landing a few solid unanswered shots from the outside. The judges officially scored the fight 76-73, 77-73, and 78-72 in favor of Barboza, JR., who moves on to improve his game. He'll have to surely close some holes but has plenty of years ahead to make adjustments. Boxing will be around to ensure such.