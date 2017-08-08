Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
James “Quick” Tillis is a true man of honor and an ambassador in the sport of boxing. Tillis was “The Fighting Cowboy” from Tulsa Oklahoma with a professional career spanning from 1978-2001. His most famous accolade being the first fighter to go the distance with Mike Tyson. Renowned for his quick hand speed, and his most notable victory was against the hard hitting Earnie Shavers in a ten rounder. Tillis challenged for the WBA Heavyweight Title in 1981, but lost to Mike Weaver in a fifteen round unanimous decision.
WV: When you used to have to fight a full fifteen rounds, when and why did this change in the sport? Do you feel it was too many? And whilst in combat what does it feel like in round thirteen to fifteen?
The last fifteen rounders were in like 1987 Tyson Vs Biggs and Evander fought Qawi. Brain health, ring damage were the cause I am sure. But, I really believe fifteen rounders are a true championship test. Rounds thirteen to fifteen separate the wheat from the chaff.
WV: You were the first fighter to take Mike Tyson the entire distance. How did you achieve this?
I achieved it because I could ‘move’, a lot of the guys Mike Tyson fought just stood there, and had no legs.
WV: What do you think separated Mike from a lot of other fighters?
They didn’t call him “Iron” Mike for no reason. Mike Tyson was a heavy hitter no doubt, but to me it felt like a punch from a five-year-old in comparison to Earnie Shavers. Also, he had a hell of a public relations machine, the way that they were pumping him up, half of the guys stepped in mentally beaten already.
WV: You fought to the age of forty-four. Why did you go on to fight for so long? Why do boxers seem to want to go on and fight forever? Is it to ‘re-live’ the glory days? To prove that you are still young and fit? For the money? Is it difficult to give up your passion and identity?
Every Fighter has his own reason. There is a fire in your soul, all fighters feel that hard to extinguish. For me personally, it was the fire and the money.
WV: In hindsight would you have continued to fight for so long? And would you advise current prize fighters to throw in the towel when you reach a certain age?
Yeah, I would have. As, for current fighters I wouldn’t venture to tell another man, if he’s healthy and feeling it.
WV: Prediction for Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor? What round?
Nothing wrong with a big money exhibition. I doubt it will affect the legitimacy of boxing. Don’t know the round. I just know Floyd is going to pull his dick out and beat that boy to death, figuratively speaking on the death part.
For boxing fans of "Quick's" check out his website where you can purchase boxing memorabilia from his career.