With the likes of the wannabees with Amir Khan and such trying to bring Anthony Joshua down in the press. “The Scribe” vouches that he has had no part in this, and should not be under public scrutiny.
I feel as if he has taken the sport to such great heights now, he is the official flagbearer of boxing and now people are just jealous of him and want to bring him down. Just like “Bad” Brad Berkwitt said on his RSR Video Email Bag Show “yes, he is the real deal.” For me I think Joshua is going to be a great champion, but for people who are this good at something, it’s as if they have been chosen; in tandem they also need to be protected so nobody can harm them.
Look at all the coverage, who has AJ ever personally attacked unless it was necessary? Absolutely nobody. Anthony Joshua is going to be the next great sporting role model, mark my words, but we cannot let the masses destroy him.
Martin Luther King, JR., Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X; Anthony Joshua has the potential to be in this category, therefore it is imperative we must not destroy him. It just doesn’t make any sense. He needs to be left alone. Sport stars who get such recognition as history goes are prone to losing the plot, so we should establish a ‘safety organization’ to protect them. So, what if they are rich and whatever, they are still human beings, under the spotlight of the world. Anthony Joshua is still fresh and ripe, please let this flower flourish, and not wilt
.
When you get the likes of Amir Khan saying Joshua has been banging his wife, and then spreads it all over social media. The claims are blatantly false, as Amir Khan is a ‘post-celebrity boxer’ at best. His days are numbered with his little lying rat glass jaw running all over the shop with his feeble attempts at trying to bring the king down have been thwarted.
Joshua oozes class in abundance, and it is evident to see amongst a sport of vagabonds, weasels and snakes. Khan has been on the ‘This Morning Show’ in the past talking about his ‘mess of a marriage’. This in the UK is a benchmark for being on the ‘Jerry Springer Show’. That is the best comparison I can give from the other side of the pond it is classed as ‘utter garbage’. A show, which total losers go on to make a bit of money, and then completely embarrass themselves on national television.
Americans hating Anthony Joshua because he is so good. Get over it already, and just watch this young man shine. Personally, I think if there was a ‘President for The World’ position then Anthony Joshua would be a perfect candidate for the role. Why not? We all know how well esteemed the Heavyweight Champion of the World is and what it stands for. It is the closest thing to the presidency in sport, and what I can say is ‘we should be protecting him’ from the voiceless clowns who mock him, and say these nasty things about him.
Even with Tyson Fury when Anthony Joshua began his career, AJ looked up to him and would praise what he had to say. Then suddenly it looked like Anthony Joshua was going to be the new king of boxing, and Fury was going to be toppled. Any interviewer who mentioned AJ’s name to Fury would be shut down with immediate effect, his name was not allowed to be said in Fury’s presence. It’s just school ground jealousy, and basic king of the ring syndrome.
Remember we have seen the destruction of sport stars in the past, we must be wary of this and learn from it. Bob Dylan wrote for The Hurricane’s freedom, “The Scribe” writes for Anthony Joshua’s safety, name and to keep a very great man being from being tarnished by society. Not everybody has the power to search for the needle in the haystack, are swayed by propaganda, and the trash talk of social media today.
I truly believe Femi (aka AJ), is above all of this, but he still must deal with it. Dealing with the media, and the fight game is 'an artform' within itself. Femi does this very well, and is always on the lookout for what an interviewer may have to ask. However, there is only so much one man can do, and if an entire nation is against you, as rumors spread like wildfire, and people 'spin their own bull' on the angle it just becomes way out of control. Exactly as it says on the tin, Anthony Joshua is a humble man. Now all the haters of the world please leave him alone!