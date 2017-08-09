Now that we’re rapidly closing in on one of the biggest fights of the century, more and more people are keen on learning about the Mayweather v Mcgregor fight details. Well, no one had expected Floyd Mayweather, JR., arguably one of the best pound for pound boxer in the world, to fight the current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, before his retirement. However, there are many things that boxing enthusiasts may not know about this highly talented and controversial boxer. Let’s go over a few such interesting facts below.
He fights only in Las Vegas!
Floyd Mayweather, JR. has a massive 22,000 sq. ft. mansion in Las Vegas, US and he always prefers to fight locally. You’ll never see him travelling out of country, or travelling even long distances within the US for his fights. As Mayweather has become a huge name in the boxing world and has established himself to the point that he can call the shots, his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor will also be in Las Vegas. The only time Floyd Mayweather, JR. had left Las Vegas for a fight was in the year 2005, when he had traveled to Portland Oregon to fight Sharmba Mitchell; a fight he had won. Last 13 of Floyd Mayweather, JR.’s fights happened in Las Vegas, of which 11 were conducted at the MGM Grand hotel.
The guy was robbed of an Olympic gold!
Floyd Mayweather, JR. was 19 years old when he had represented the United States at the Olympic Games. He went up against a Bulgarian boxer in the semi-final bout, and dominated all the rounds. Everyone was sure that he had comfortably beaten Seafim Todorov, the Bulgarian boxer and would proceed to the final bout of the competition, but the judges awarded the fight to the Bulgarian instead. Mayweather, JR. was in a way robbed of a chance to claim the Olympic gold medal by not getting credited for the legal punches he had scored. Although US complained to the Olympics Committee about the incident, but nothing came out of it.
He went up against the Big Show at Wrestlemania!
It was the year 2007 when the present US president Donald Trump had headlined the Wrestlemania event in a match of billionaires. The following year Floyd Mayweather, JR. was paid a whopping $ 20 million for going up against the 7-foot tall and 400-pounds heavy Big Show at the same event. As expected, Floyd went on to beat the big guy!
He was used as a human shield by his father!
Floyd Mayweather, JR. successfully saved his father’s life long before he even became the boxing star that he is today! Speaking to BBC in a live radio program and talking about the boxer’s upbringing, Floyd Mayweather, SR. revealed that he had once used the baby Mayweather, JR. in the form of a human shield, when he had a gun on himself. The 62-year old explained he wouldn’t be alive if he hadn’t done so!