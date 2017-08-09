Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Jose “El Nino” Ribalta was a professional heavyweight fighter during the eighties and nineties. Originally from Cuba, but emigrated to America when he was young. His professional record stands at 38-17-1, 9 KO’s. Ribalta’s greatest recognition is for fighting Mike Tyson in an epic battle, and in the tenth round went out guns blazing. A solid old-school fighter who did not have the word ‘quit’ in his vocabulary. He fought many a great fighter with the likes of Larry Holmes, Frank Bruno and Vitali Klitschko. Ribalta now resides in Miami, and is a member of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame. One thing that nobody can ever take from Ribalta is that he has legendary experience in spades, and now we can hear his words of wisdom from the man himself.
WV: Tell me how you initially got into boxing?
I followed my brother one day to the boxing gym. And from then on, I fell in love with it
WV: Why is Cuba is such a hotbed for talented boxers?
There is poverty in Cuba. It forces the kids to go into boxing to provide for their family. Once you’re considered a good fighter the government will take care of your family.
WV: How did it feel to be in the ring with Mike Tyson? What was your mindset? If you could go back in time how would you have fought him differently?
I felt Tyson was a man just like me. Of course, I was a little nervous, but in the in the end it was just a matter of me doing it first. Kill or be killed. I would have strengthened my legs more. It would have made quite a difference.
WV: You have fought many great fighters like Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes and Vitali Klitschko. Which of these did you relish fighting the most, and why?
Mike Tyson, because I was really amazed at the speed and power he had.
WV: Do you still think you have what it takes to fight a top heavyweight? Who would you like to face?
Maybe Tyson Fury, but don’t underestimate me because of my age. Give me a chance and you will see what can happen.
WV: The big question that is on everybody’s mind. Does Conor McGregor have a chance against Floyd Mayweather, JR.? Is it good for boxing to have a crossover sport?
Yes, McGregor has a chance. All things are possible in boxing. He is a strong guy and punches quite decently. Boxing is an art of its own, and won't be affected by this bout.