Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
“At 26-2 I don’t really need many tune-ups.” – Purnell “Knock You Out” Gates
Purnell “Knock You Out” Gates has a professional record of 26-2,15 KO’s competing in the super welterweight division. After having four years away from the sport he is now ready to resurrect himself back into mainstream boxing. His impressive resume speaks for itself, and I for one am looking forward to seeing this man back in action. Purnell currently resides in Grandville Michigan, USA, and this is what he had to tell Ringside Report.
WV: How come you have taken such a long break from the sport, and what makes you want to make a comeback now?
I have different businesses, a moving company, opened a restaurant and had some injuries. Just life I guess. I box because this is what I like to do, not because I have to it.
WV: When do you see yourself competing? And do you want some tune-up fights before you begin to tango with the top boys?
We are looking at about six to eight weeks, with one or two tune-ups, but it’s up to my trainer. I trust his judgment and then off to the races. At 26-2 I don’t really need too many tune-ups.
WV: Who is your ultimate nemesis to fight?
It really doesn’t matter to me, any of the top guys at 154 pounds or 160 pounds. For myself and this is just may be my ego talking, but David Lemieux. I broke my hand in the first round, but I knew I was not ready when I took the fight. I had two weeks’ notice and mentally and physically I wasn’t there.
WV: Anything that you want to say to the public reading this regarding your comeback?
Thank you everyone for their support and blessing. Thanks to my wife Vonetta Gates for just being Mrs. Everything; supporter, lover, and best friend. And my advice to anybody would be to put your priorities in life in order.
WV: What is your prediction for Mayweather, JR Vs McGregor and GGG Vs Canelo?
Mayweather, JR., because Floyd is a boxer and they are boxing and not doing MMA. Canelo, because he has shown he can box, adapt and he can work you down. He can take a punch as well as give, even on better competition. So that means a better IQ in the ring.