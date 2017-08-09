Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
“I believe hunger was my greatest asset as I was born with it and always wanted more. Not just money in boxing, but the world title.” – George Foreman
What can “The Scribe” say, as I cannot remain speechless, or no reading will be able to take place. That’s how I feel though, and am in pure admiration, and awe of this man. A two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic Gold Medalist. He must be the greatest boxer to still be alive, without question. In most peoples’ eyes, he makes the top five greatest boxers of all time.
Ladies and gentlemen, RSR brings you “Big” George Foreman…
WV: When you won the Gold Medal at the 1968 Olympics, after Tommie Smith and John Carlos performed The Black Power Salute, what made you decide to hold up the American flag when you won? And do you feel you made the right choice?
I went to the Olympics as an American and daily I would see others in the village. They just looked at me in some cases. I would greet them with a smile, but we didn’t speak the same language and they always embraced their fellows. Always pulling for their team. So, when I won I made sure everyone knew where I was from, the only thing I had to show where I was from was my flag. Today I wish I had two flags back then to wave.
WV: Throughout your career you seemed to struggle with your identity? Why was this? Do you feel more content with your identity now later in life?
I have always been comfortable in my own skin, pretty much loved my life. I had no idea there was God. Once I found my religion, it gave me so much more appreciation for mankind. I love this identity, I am so happy now.
WV: When you lost to Muhammad Ali in The Rumble in the Jungle it affected you in a catastrophic way? Why was this?
Before the match with Muhammad Ali, I was undefeated as a professional boxer. I knew everything about boxing, but how to lose. It was never about Ali, it was coming to grips with losing to anyone. Years passed and I accepted the old quote. It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game. I became a believer of good sportsmanship.
WV: What made Muhammad Ali so special as he is such an iconic role model still in present day?
Original. This good world had seen it all, but nothing like Muhammad Ali. The man was so exciting, skillful and very good looking. What a package for the world. Beyond just a boxer, truly a piece of living art in his time. Not unlike a total eclipse, only one can happen at a time. He was special.
WV: Do you feel that coming from poverty to riches had an impact on your mindset whilst a boxer? Did it make you hungrier in wanting to achieve?
I believe hunger was my greatest asset as I was born with it and always wanted more. Not just money in boxing, but the world title. To this day, although boxing was to me a business, I was starving to recapture the boxing championship. Hunger to be the best at anything I tried.
WV: What is your opinion of Anthony Joshua?
Anthony Joshua got up and fought Klitschko like a great Champion from the past. I was so excited for modern day boxing fans. They got a glimpse of old time real fighting, Joshua is a Champion for all times.