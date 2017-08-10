Some boxing matches are easier to handicap than others once you remove your heart and favoritism out of the equation. Many throngs of Adrien Broner fans are still in denial over his abilities and his skill decline over the last four years and still predicting a career turn around any day now. The spiral declivity of inability to let his hands go from posing mode against young tiger Mikey Garcia were as apparent as any trained eye could see. Those without blinders on or wishful thinking rightly handicapped Garcia to outwork the steppingstone placed before him. Not ironic that Broner has become a temporary gate keeper for more motivated fighters to climb over. He has struggled with second tier level fighters and spends far too much time bragging and celebrating his own celebrity losing focus on his “About Billions” moniker. With practically nowhere left to go, it’s highly doubtful his ring earnings will ever topple top seven million.
Same division and the true world beaters are squaring off on August 19th for sole possession of all bragging rights at the junior welter weight division. Pound for pound entry Terence Crawford will square off against Julius Indongo for the undisputed ownership of the division. Yes, you read the correctly. This is not merely a partial unification match, all the alphabet belts are on the line.
Crawford a fan favorite after disposing of the ominous Yuriorkis Gamboa in six rounds has gone on to capture the WBO and IBF titles while Indongo possesses the WBA and IBF belts. To the purists, a matchup of this magnitude comes along only once in decades.
The Venue:
August 19th, Pinnacle Park Arena, Lincoln Nebraska. Promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank and hosted on ESPN. The fight holds the distinction that come post-fight ring interviews one fighter will be the first unified 140 pound champion since Kostya Tszyu back in 2004.
The Stats: Crawford is an American boxer out of Omaha Nebraska who is peaking at 29 years of age. The wunderkind has long been poised to move up to the higher level of competition that awaits at 147 pounds in what has long been revered as the deepest division of talent extent. “Bud,” as he is known to his legion of fans in his home state stands 5’8” with a 70 inch wingspan. His unblemished record boasts a 70% knock out ratio at 31-0, 22 KO’s. Terence not only maximizes his reach from outside pocket but has uncanny ability to fight an entire fight southpaw when he is listed as Orthodox. It is one talent to be blessed with ability to change up in mid-round action but it an altogether different beast that can shed his skin at opening bell and stalk his prey from reverse lead, and distinguish himself in every exchange.
Indongo hails from Windhoek Nambia and may also be peaking at the advanced age of 34 as his recent KO streak can attest to. Julius holds a two inch height advantage at 5”10” and fights out of southpaw stance holding a one inch advantage in reach as well. Proud owner of a spotless 22-0, 11 KO’s resume at 50% knockout ratio but having stopped his last three of his last four. The Namibian is nicknamed the “Blue Machine” and while he may be the best adversary placed before Crawford to date, he is still largely unknown to all but hardcore fans. He also owns a third belt, the lightly regarded IBO trinket not recognized by Ringside Report. Indongo has the incredible opportunity to be world renown if he can keep his unbeaten streak alive.
Previous fight:
This past April Indongo won a unanimous decision over Ricky Burns in Glasgow Scotland, relieving him of the WBA belt.
In May, Crawford stopped Felix Diaz after ten rounds of one sided action. Crawford was shutting out the unpredictable brawler on all cards landing 193 out of 250, with two rounds to go. Diaz landed a mere 69 out of 346 and needed an oar to get good wood on Bud.
Common Opponent:
Ricky Burns. Crawford tangled with him back in May 2014 where he also secured a UD, but clinched his way through an unmemorable match.
Odds:
Vegas is holding the line at Crawford -1000, Indongo +350. I have seen some on- line sites tilt the odds more evenly or suggest the proud Namibian to pull the upset and win by decision. I have had befuddled inquiries from both coasts when fight was announced as to a proper betting line. I liken Indongo with more respect than he is being shown at +600, but there are intangibles why I wouldn’t bet the long odds.
Styles:
As the old axiom goes, “Styles makes fights.” This is an interesting clash of two boxers who could blend together with patience, or have you on edge of your seat as both champs look to high lite their power instead of exploiting nuances in defense. Crawford looks to set his power up after spending rounds setting traps and wearing his foes out. Indongo may swing for the fences as early as the first round bringing up his left handed power from behind powerful right handed jabs. Should his opposition wince, he lets both hands go freely forgoing defense in quest of a stoppage.
Again Crawford has the uncanny ability to switch stances and totally ruin his foes training acumen by offsetting what they have become accustomed to in gym. It’s not beneath Bud to clinch, box and keep out of pocket or turn junk yard dog and literally torture a nemesis but extending a beating, even berating inferior boxers by sticking his tongue out at them in mid combat.
The Vinny Factor:
This time around it comes down to opposition and opportunity. While Indongo is an imposing specimen you have to wonder if he is in the right place at the right time to capitalize on Crawford looking ahead to welterweight mayhem. Has the lack of fighting outside his native country prepared Julius to confront the very best in division or will his naiveté give him the supreme confidence to walk his counterpart down and fire with same authority he used to dispatch or vanquish his last 22 dance partners. Terence doesn’t rattle under pressure to taller foes with skills or power. Recent victims Viktor Postal, Jon Molina Jr, and Thomas Dulorme all held height and reach advantages over Terence and he handcuffed the trio like a cop in Times Square of New Year’s Eve.
Prediction:
Terence Crawford by split decision. The majority on cards will give him at least a three round advantage.
