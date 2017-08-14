It’s all on the line … WBA, IFB, WBO, IBO, and WBC. This fight on Saturday, August 19th solidifies the absolute, undisputed super-lightweight/light welterweight champion of the world by unifying all belts at the 140 lb. Weight class!
Despite the fact that Las Vegas and offshore books are installing Terrence Crawford as a heavy, heavy favorite (-1200ish) —make sure to research the top odds at bodava— this could be a closer fight than the oddsmakers and general public might think.
Representing an Entire Continent
Julius Indongo, will be putting his WBA and IFB belts on the line in the quest to capture Crawford’s WBO and WBC belts. He has stated that this is much bigger than just him and boxing, that unifying all belts from the major governing bodies is about representing the whole of Africa, not just Namibia … and he seems to have support in this. Running through boxing forums you come across comment boxes filled with Africans cheering on and backing Indongo.
The unified light welterweight champ exploded onto the scene with his back-to-back title defenses and rapid destruction of Eduard Troyanovsky. If you remember, Troyanovski was touted to be a contender for Crawford, and Julius Indongo dismantled him in knock out fashion in the first round. He then went on to take the belt from Ricky Burns —who also got his 135lb belt snagged by Crawford— in dominating manner.
“I’m going to Nebraska, USA, to wrestle those titles away from Crawford and it does not bother me that I’m going into his own backyard.
“I’m Under no pressure at all.”
“As a team, we have a strategy and perfect game plan for Crawford, so I’m really not concerned with what my opponent has in store for me or the pressure of fighting in the States.” – Julius Indongo
He says he’s under no pressure, but you have to wonder if it exactly the opposite … the fear of letting down the second most populous continent on the planet. It could go either way; be an extremely effective motivator or the type of pressure that blows a fighter’s focus.
The Hometown Hero
Crawford is in his own backyard for this fight. The Omaha native is just a hop, skip, and a jump from his own block at this fight in the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. But if Julius Indongo actually feels no pressure, Terrence Crawford could be up for one his toughest tests to date.
What I like about Crawford is he takes fights. He isn’t afraid to mix it up with top-ranked fighters with vastly different styles and fight philosophies. He unified with Victor Postol, Takes fights against gold medalists like Gamboa and heavy-hitters like Molina Jr.
Yuriorkis Gamboa at his first WBO lightweight title defense was easily Crawford’s toughest fight. Though, he just fought another Olympic gold-medalist, Feliz Diaz and absolutely humiliated him. Diaz calling Crawford out probably didn’t do himself any favors … it obviously motivated Terence Crawford to put on a workshop of how to manhandle your opponent.
Worlds Collide
So, it all leads here … Indongo is quite tall for the 140lb class. Listed at 5’10.5, Indongo stands two and a half inches taller than Crawford and also boasts a one-and-a-half-inch reach advantage. But remember, Victor Postol was noticeably taller than Crawford and we all know how
that fight turned out.
Julius Indongo is rangy and cagey and has tons of heart … which could be a deadly combination coming from a guy who, reputation-wise, has nothing to lose. Crawford is the one who has to maintain the limelight. Indongo hasn’t quite yet been put in it … even though he already carries two belts
“When a guy has nothing to lose, that makes him dangerous” – BoxingEgo, on Julius Indongo
When you factor it all together, you get the perfect storm … one fighter in his own backyard, the other seemly without pressure and with much less to lose. Look for these two well-matched fighters to go to battle in the quest for the title of ‘Undisputed’.
Fight Prediction: KO/TKO after 6th Round
Will Mikey Garcia be waiting for Crawford after this fight? If Crawford wins, most certainly. Garcia would love to get his hands back on the jr. welterweight belts. If Indongo pulls off an amazing upset, there lies the target … to be a four-weight world champion and a shot at the
UNDISPUTED champion.