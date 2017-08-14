This past Friday night, Christian Carto thrilled a sold out SugarHouse Casino, and kept his perfect knockout streak in-tact as he stopped Phillip Adyaka in round two of their scheduled six-round bantamweight contest that headlined a terrific ten-bout card that was promoted by King’s Promotions.
The card was televised throughout the United States LIVE on Eleven Sports.
Carto of Philadelphia used his superior skills to dominate and swell the left eye of Adyaka. As Carto continued to pummel Adyaka, referee Gary Rosato had no choice but to rescue Adyaka at 2:43 of round two.
Carto, 118.8 lbs of Philadelphia is now 11-0 with 11 knockouts. Adyaka, 118.8 lbs of St. Paul, Minnesota is now 7-10.
“I took my time, and I did not want to rush anything,” said Carto. “I am looking forward to being challenged. I love performing in front of my fans that come to see,” finished Carto, who had a massive cheering section at SugarHouse Casino to root him to the victory.
In the televised main event, Erik Spring ran his unbeaten streak to six in a row as he took a six-round majority decision over previously undefeated David Wilson in a junior middleweight bout.
After a close opening two rounds, Spring was able to get his shots off 1st and won by scores of 58-56 twice and 57-57.
“It was a great fight, He was a tough a opponent, and a great boxer. I think I pulled it out in the last three rounds,” said Spring. “I think I established the jab in the 1st round. He was aggressive in the next two rounds, and I took over in the last three rounds. I defeated another undefeated fighter, and it was a good step-up, but I have things to work on.”
Spring, 153 lbs of Reading, PA is 10-1-2. Wilson, 156 lbs of New Haven, CT is 5-1-1.
In a shocking upset, Elvin Sanchez came back after a three-year layoff to score a stunning 2nd round stoppage over Khalib Whitmore in a cruiserweight.
Sanchez dropped Whitmore with a vicious left hand that sent Whitmore face-first bouncing off the canvas. Somehow Whitmore was able to get to his feet, but a hard combination sent Whitmore to the ropes, and the bout was called off at 1:54,
Sanchez, 195.9 lbs of Paterson, NJ is 8-3-1 with six knockouts. Whitmore, 202,5 lbs of Philadelphia is 6-2.
Antonio DuBose used a 2nd round knockdown to springboard himself to a tough six-round unanimous decision over Josh Crespo in a super featherweight bout.
DuBose, 127 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-53 twice and 58-55 to raise his mark to 9-2-1. Crespo, 126.4 lbs of New Haven, CT is 7-5-3.
Marquis Taylor pitched a shutout and won a six-round unanimous decision over Vincent Floyd in a welterweight bout.
Taylor, 147.6 lbs of Houston, TX win by scores of 60-54 on all cards, and is now 7-1. Floyd, 147.8 lbs of Philadelphia is 3-3-1.
Brandon Robinson scored a vicious 2nd round stoppage over Shane Pearson in a scheduled six-round super middleweight bout.
Robinson landed a booming right hand that sent Pearson down and out at 25 seconds of the 2nd frame. Robinson, 166.6 lbs of Philadelphia is 5-1 with four knockouts, Pearson, 166.7 lbs of Statesville, NC is 2-2.
Shamsuddeen Justice made a successful pro debut by stopping late-replacement Tito Gosalves in the final round of their four-round super lightweight bout..
The time of the stoppage was 2:11 for Justice, 145.5 lbs of Philadelphia. Gosalves, 148 lbs of Philadelphia is 0-3.
Kashon Hutchinson of Reading, PA won a four round unanimous decision over Demetrius Williams in a super lightweight bout.
Hutchinson, 142.9 lbs won all cards 39-37, and is now 3-3. Williams, 143.8 lbs of of Philadelphia is 1-3.
Jerrod Minor stopped Steven Lopez in the 4th and final round of their bantamweight bout.
The time of the finish was 2:34 for Minor, 116.5 lbs of Philadelphia, and is now 1-0. Lopez, 113.2 lbs of Philadelphia is 0-2.
Christian Montano scored three-knockdowns en-route to a 1st round stoppage over Dameron Kirby in their light heavyweight bout.
The time was 2:25 for Montano, 181.4 lbs of Houston, TX, and is now 2-0 with two knockouts. Kirby, 178.6 lbs of Washington, DC was making his pro debut.