Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Travis Kauffman is a professional heavyweight prospect, on the periphery of being close enough for a title shot. His statistics come in at 32-2, 23 KO’s. A native born American, residing in Reading Pennsylvania. Kauffman, is just about to turn thirty-two years of age, so time is of the essence if he wants a real shot at the title.
WV: Who are you planning on fighting next, and when?
I want the toughest guys out there, I’m not like 90% of these fighters who cherry picks their way to the top. I come to fight, and you will never see me in a boring fight. The question is who do the fans want me to fight?
WV: Do you think you are ready for a shot at the title? And if you could say anything to the current champs what would it be?
Yes, I’m ready but not deserving a title shot. All I can say is hold onto those belts as long as you can, because if I ever get the opportunity to fight one of you, I’m taking the title.
WV: Are you in training at present? What is a daily routine for you? And what do you eat in your diet?
I’m training right now, but not daily. I leave next week to Houston, Texas for training camp. I wake up, jog, rest, go to strength training, and then rest. Then back to the gym for boxing, and then come home. When not training I try to stay healthy, but it’s hard as I’m a single father of three boys, and their ass wants pizza. However, while I am training I eat extremely clean.
WV: Did you begin boxing from an early age? And if so what made you choose the path to be a professional boxer? Could you tell us about it?
I was introduced to boxing at the age of nine by my father, I hated boxing but seemed to be the only way me and my father could have a relationship. The only way I could get his attention in a good way. Boxing was all I had and I was never book smart, so I knew if I ever wanted to
potentially have a decent life I had to box.
WV: Who were boxers you looked up to when you were a kid? And who are your favorite boxers out there today? And why?
My hero boxer was a local fighter who became a world champion by beating Michael Nunn. His name was Steve Little. My favorite fighter today is Vasyl Lomachenko, he is very special.
WV: Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor and “GGG” Vs Canelo predictions?
Mayweather, JR. by KO within eight rounds. That fight is a circus act, and sad the commission even approves the fight like that. I like Canelo in a unanimous decision against "GGG".