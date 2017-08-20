At what age should a fighter turn pro? Retire? Are at their peak? And is it dependent on where you live and what your ancestry is?
In Mexico fighters can be seen turning pro at the age of fifteen, such as Saul Alvarez, and in contrast in Britain it is common for boxers to turn pro in their late twenties. From a sporting perspective, both seem very high and low ages as in for most of other sports, ‘sportspeople’ would turn pro between the ages of eighteen to twenty-one. However, one sport from another cannot be measured as the same as each other, as they do not require the same physical attributes, stamina and many other factors. After further investigation Donna Streeter of The British Boxing Board of Control has stated to Ringside Report the following:
“Eighteen is the minimum age at which a boxer’s license can be held.”
This is the legalities of being a professional boxer, but may not be the perfect age to turn pro at all. It’s written in folklore that boxers are at their peaks from the age of twenty-eight to thirty-one, and the decline of their careers begins at thirty-five to thirty-eight, but it really is dependent on the boxer. My guesstimate for Canelo would be that he started at such a young age, he will have ‘clocked up many miles’ on the human motor, and will therefore run out of steam at an earlier age. We are only human, and all suffer wear and tear.
Recently, Wladamir Klitschko has just retired at the age of forty-one, as was obviously finding it difficult to let go of what he described as his ‘obsession’. Many boxers are prone to fighting for too long, but sometimes could you imagine being them? How do they give up the game? Now what do they live for? It’s also very common for people who retire, from any career they seem to lose their way, and then just do not know what to do with themselves. Every man or woman needs something to get out of bed in the morning for. The rates of death increase once you retire, so what is one supposed to do?
Boxers in their thirties also can ‘lose their legs’ as it were. And one thing we know in boxing, you need movement or you are going to get ‘banged’. Boxing trainers will tell their boxers that ‘they must adapt to change’ as they are not the men they once were, but the longevity of their career can still be prolonged if done meticulously.
After much deliberation and research, the common conception is that fighters should become pro between the age of twenty and twenty-two. We must remember that our bodies are always changing at whatever stage we are in our lives. And mainly to be a ‘professional boxer’ your body wants to be fully formed and developed, before risks are taken in a dangerous sport. We have seen many casualties over the years, and becoming ‘punch drunk’ is another fear within the back of every boxer’s mind.
A great example of when a boxer should retire can be seen with Kell Brook as he has now had both of his eye sockets broken in his last two fights on separate occasions. Any sane man, would realise it is time to throw in the boxing towel, as risking your sight is just too far, and a life-long injury, which can severely effect the quality of life of a person.
Lastly, Manny Pacquiao turned pro at sixteen, but that was due to poverty and wanting to improve his life as fast as possible. Winning his first WBC title at the age of nineteen. Turning to be a pro boxer really does seem to be something of 'personal preference', and dependent on which country you come from, and how affluent you are. For the likes of some it seems to be a faster route to a better life.