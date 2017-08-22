Exclusive Interview by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, 13-0, 13 KO’s returns to a familiar place here at Ringside Report to talk about the recent loss of his biggest fan, Lyndsey Streeter, who we both love and adore. He also updates the readers on his hand injury, training regiment and lots more. We may have even been able to turn him into a Dallas Cowboys Fan or maybe not… You will have to read on further to find that out.
BB: I have to start off our interview on a sad note because we are both grieving the loss of your biggest fan Lyndsey Streeter, that passed away last week that we love and adore. She was a young lady who enriched both our lives by touching it. If you could tell your fans one thing you wanted them to know about Lynds, what would that be?
That she truly had the ability to make you happy. There are a couple of times I went to see her and while I was on my way there, I was mad or aggravated about something. As soon as I saw her, it just went out the window and I was happy. I can’t explain it, but it was real! She was a huge Harry Potter fan, as I am myself! I’ll never forget going to the Harry Potter World with Lyndsey at Universal Studios all thanks to her mother Chrystal. Lyndsey rode he first rollercoaster there with me.
She also collected zombie dolls if I’m not mistaken. She made me a better person, honestly, she really did. I love her.
BB: It’s been 8 ½ have months since you destroyed Ty Cobb in your last fight and then had your hand injury. How has it healed it up and how have you made any adjustments in your training to protect the hand?
It is healing great, just slow! I’m gaining flexibility in my finger and that is a slow process. My injury I think is something I think just happened because I’ve been in the boxing game for just a short time and my hands aren’t used to punishment. The adjustments we’ve made is we have put more padding in my wraps and just made sure they are wrapped correctly every time!
BB: Who are some of the fighters you have been sparring at Wildcard as of late?
I haven’t been sparring at all since my injury, but I bet I get to start sparring in the next week or two.
BB: Do you have a tentative date for your next fight and venue?
No talk about a fight yet. We all agree I have to be 100% before anything is discussed or set.
BB: We both know that your toy collection is your cherished possession. For all the geeks out there that collect like yourself what is your pride and joy in your collection as of this interview?
Out of my Dragon Ball Z collection I’d say my favorite is the San Diego Comic Con version of Vegeta, but Shenron is coming out in December and I can’t wait for him!
BB: We know from your FB posts you love Game of Thrones, but what are a few other must watch TV shows in your viewing rotation?
Oh man I could go on forever! But as of right this second, I’m watching Game of Thrones, Ballers, and The 100. I just finished watching Ozark and that was the bomb! My all-time favorite TV show is Spartacus.
BB: From our interview a few years back, I know you love Rap. What is your song/artist now that you must have on play when you work out?
The man I listen to is “IamtherealIAK.” I get Sound Cloud or go to YouTube to listen to him. All his stuff is on fire in my opinion. Out of his songs “I Need It”, is my favorite. But “Slippery Panda Remix” and “I Will Never Change” are great also. To be honest, al his stuff is awesome.
BB: I heard a good rumor that you have given up on the “Cheese Heads” and have come over to my blue and silver side of the Dallas Cowboys. Do you feel your chances are better now to celebrate a Super Bowl win???
I live and die Green Bay Packers! Cowgirls aren’t worth my breath…
BB: The “Circus Act” of Floyd Mayweather, JR. Vs Conor McGregor is this Saturday on PPV for $99.95 fazules! How do you see the fight going?
I’m going to say this first. I’m a McGregor fan and I can’t stand Mayweather, JR.! But Mayweather, JR. wins 99.9%. The only reason I am not saying 100% is because Conor does have an obsessive mindset. So, you can’t count that out. If there is something to be seen, someone with an obsessive mindset will find it.
BB: Finally, what do you want to say to all your fans out there eagerly awaiting your return to the ring?
I know that I’ve been out of the ring for 8-9 months, but I haven’t taken 1 day off since I’ve been injured. I’ve trained the whole time. When I couldn’t punch, with my left hand, I went to southpaw for 4 months. I’ve done nothing, but train! I’m hungry I’ll show that 100% when I return! My fans will see and feel it… I promise!