Las Vegas has long held the reputation of being one of the world's best cities for gambling attracting many gamblers worldwide. However, in recent years Las Vegas has also become a popular destination for entertainment events. Perhaps one of the biggest events scheduled to occur in 2017 is the upcoming fight between UFC's Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Over the years, Las Vegas has been the site of numerous high profile fights.
Marvin Hagler Vs Thomas Hearns, 15 April 1985
Considered to be one of the best boxing matches in history, “The War” may have lasted only 8 minutes and 1 second but it was full of constant action and drama. At the end of the third round, Hagler was crowned the winner at the Caesar’s Palace Sports Pavilion after knocking out Hearns.
Mike Tyson v. Evander Holyfield #2, 28 June 1997
After his defeat by Holyfield seven months earlier, Tyson was focused on winning the WBA Heavyweight Championship. However, by the end of the match, no one expected what Tyson would really get. The fight was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. Holyfield again dominated Tyson who ended up biting both of Holyfield’s ears, removing cartilage from one. Tyson ended up being disqualified and his boxing license was terminated but reinstated a year later.
Floyd Mayweather, JR. Vs Manny Pacquiao, 2 May 2015
Dubbed the “Fight of the Century”, this match took place between the undefeated five division world champion, Floyd Mayweather and the eight division world champion, Manny Pacquiao. The match which was also at the MGM Grand Garden Arena wasn’t as exciting as anticipated despite its billing. In the end, Mayweather emerged victorious.
Floyd Mayweather, JR. will again return to the ring on 26 August to face the UFC champion, McGregor. While boxing fans worldwide are abuzz with excitement for this coming match, predictions are already being made in favour of Mayweather winning with a unanimous decision