While there is an unmistakable pandemonium in the air about tonight’s debacle between ring legends Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Conor McGregor, make no mistake. When the traveling circus finally sets down in Nevada it will be pure Ringling Brothers rather than Marquis of Queensberry. P.T. Barnum himself said it best, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
After talking to Floyd in January after the coronation of his protégé’ Gervonta Davis the proposed match came up in my dialogue. Floyd said it would happen for two reasons. One, he wanted to make it happen, and secondly he had the power to do so. When I inquired about legit threats salivating to still enter the “Mayweather Sweepstakes” where guaranteed pay per view money and residuals gave an opponent the chance to invest in a secure retirement that could last a lifetime he simply shrugged it off saying, “I’m retired!”
…Puzzled, I retorted, “but McGregor?” …to which Floyd smiled a beaming smile that could have lit up Barclays of Brooklyn in a power failure. It was honest and engaging, and when he saw me smile back knowing no words needed to placate an interview on subject we both cracked up. He said, “Come on man, 100 million plus, and zero risk.
So, to those P.T. Barnum fans and MMA supporters who will pluck down the hefty price tag to be current that night on cutting edge sports phenomena remember it will be old news of “I told you so” before the crack of dawn. If casual boxing fans want a Ringside Report analysis my in-depth take is simply this.
Floyd Mayweather, JR. is “risking” his 49-0 record against Conor McGregor’s 0-0 ledger. Think about that long and hard before you go and wager a friendly bet because you got caught up in the internet promotions, storylines, fantasies and odds
I have encouraged fans to boycott the greedy numbers of PPV and learn the simple free procedure of live streaming events off the internet. Yet, for those diehard fans who keep the pulse of boxing alive and support key events I applaud you. There is a bright side to the promotion with two notable title fights to add a solid foundation for purists and hardcore fans. Badou Jack is coming off a possible “Fight of Year” candidate draw against James DeGale this past January to challenge WBA (regular) champion Nathan Cleverly.
The best bout of evening before main event hosts afore mentioned Gervonta Davis, who is youngest world champion extent. While everyone debates the hyperbole of who should stand aloft amid the candidates of the sports number one champion pound for pound which I believe should be vacant for various reasons there is one undeniable truth. Gervonta the “Tank” Davis has cracked a place for himself among the top ten with his modest yet impressive record of 18-0, 17 KO’s.
His opposition is one eager young gent named Francisco Fonseca who realizes the opportunity is dream of a lifetime on world stage.
At stake is Davis’ IBF junior lightweight title and reputation as emerging supernova amid the plethora of stars aligning themselves into the hemisphere of current greats. The 130 pound Baltimore native is 22 and preparing to make his second defense of the title. The talented southpaw has an incredible 94% KO ratio on his ledger. He makes outstanding use of 69” reach by bedazzling his foes with daft angles and inside the pocket power.
Fonseca who hails from Costa Rica will have his hands full tomorrow night in ring even though his record matches up on paper. The orthodox 23 year old boasts a 19-0-1, 13 KO’s resume and has 19 consecutive wins. His ego will be riding high on his 65% KO ratio but handicapping quality of opposition starts to separate the challenger from champion.
Davis was matched tough and early in career when matched with highly respected Jose’ Pedraza for title in January and dispatched him in seven rounds. His last fight and first defense he crossed pond to KO power punching Liam Walsh in England in 3 rounds leaving no doubt he has arrived in a big way.
Fonseca is a scrappy fighter who will bring the battle into the devils playpen in hopes of upsetting the Vegas odds of -3000 / +1100. He will find himself boxing ghosts and phantoms while methodically being undressed and counted in every exchange.
Prediction:
Gervonta Davis by stoppage. Fonseca has never been past 8 rounds and Gervonta will oblige the challenger of keeping that part of his record intact while adding the first loss to his record.
Venue is hosted by T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Hosted by Showtime PPV, 9 pm ET. Mayweather Promotions.
